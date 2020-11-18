Albania Vs Belarus Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, UEFA Nations League Game Preview

Following a scintillating victory against Lithuania in the Nations League to claim the top spot in Group 4 standings, Belarus travel to Albania for the final matchday of the competition. Belarus are on the verge of a promotion to the next round, while Albania will have to clinch a victory on Wednesday to claim the top spot. Here are some more details about the match -

Also Read | Jose Mourinho SLAMS international football safety after several COVID-19 positive reports

How to watch Albania vs Belarus live? Albania vs Belarus live stream

The UEFA Nations League live broadcast is being provided by Sony Sports Network in India. Besides, the Albania vs Belarus live stream will be available on the Sony LIV App. The live scores will also be provided on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are the other details on how to watch Albania vs Belarus live.

Venue: Air Albania Stadium

Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Time: 8.30 pm IST

Also Read | Serie A, Scandinavian players won't be allowed to play international football; here's why

Albania vs Belarus prediction and preview

Belarus have enjoyed a decent Nations League campaign as they head for the final Matchday of the competition. With three victories in five games, the travelling side lead the charts, having bagged 10 points as yet. Belarus defeated Lithuania 2-0 in their most recent Nations League clash.

On the other hand, Albania have fallen short of overtaking Belarus in the competition as yet. With two victories and an equal number of draws, the hosts sit second on the group table, trailing by two points to Belarus. Albania defeated Kazakhstan 3-1 in the previous game.

Albania vs Belarus team news

Mbrojtësi i Kombëtares 🇦🇱, #ElseidHysaj, humbet ndeshjen ndaj Bjellorusisë pasi ka rezultuar pozitiv në testin e COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/03UymBpIBS — FSHF (@FSHForg) November 17, 2020

The two sides arrive into the final game of the group stage with almost fit squads at their disposal. Albania have just one key injury concern, with Napoli defender Elseid Hysaj set to sit out on the sidelines for a couple of weeks after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. Besides, none of the players with the Belarusian national team faces any injury crisis.

Also Read | Messi and his kids play football with pet dog HULK while wife enjoys 'Messi' drink

UEFA Nations League live: Albania vs Belarus head-to-head

The two teams have come up against each other on four occasions in the past across all competitions. Albania, the hosts for the night, seem to have an edge over Belarus, having managed two victories. Meanwhile, Belarus have bagged one victory against Albania, with one game ending in a draw.

Also Read | Notre Dame fans storm football field in THOUSANDS after upset victory over Clemson Tigers

Albania vs Belarus prediction

Considering the recent run of form, Belarus start off as the favourites to win the game against Albania.

Image courtesy: Albania FA Twitter