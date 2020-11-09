Messi And His Kids Play Football With Pet Dog HULK While Wife Enjoys 'Messi' Drink

Barcelona star Lionel Messi showed signs of returning to form over the weekend, with the Argentine scoring a brace. The attacker came off the bench against Real Betis at half time and made a great impact on the game. After Lionel Messi’s great showing, the star was later seen spending time with his wife and kids on the football field on Sunday.

Messi kids and Messi pet dog play football with Barcelona star

Lionel Messi was seen spending his Sunday relaxing on the pitch, as he indulged in a game of football with his kids and pet dog. It was Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccozzo who gave a sneak peek of what the family was up to on their holiday. In the video shared by Roccozzo on her Instagram stories, Lionel Messi and sons Thiago and Mateo are seen playing football. Joining them was their pet dog Hulk, who is often seen playing with the Barcelona star.

Lionel Messi wife records a memorable moment with kids

In the video shared by Lionel Messi’s wife on Instagram, Mateo is seen passing the ball to eight-year-old Thiago. The youngster is then seen playing the ball down the line to Lionel Messi as he tries to avoid Hulk who’s standing at the centre. Hilariously, Hulk doesn’t seem to go towards the ball, with Messi receiving the ball from his son as he enjoys a casual game of football with his kids. The video shared by Antonella Roccozzo seemed to be from the custom made football pitch at Messi’s home.

Lionel Messi and his kids play piggy in the middle against their massive dog Hulk 🐶



Time for Real Madrid to put in a cheeky bid for Hulk 😅



( 🎥 Otro)#FCBpic.twitter.com/YIN3GlQfLd — GiveMeSport Football (@GMS__Football) July 26, 2019

Messi Instagram: Special Lionel Messi beer makes an appearance as well

Along with sharing the adorable football video, Lionel Messi’s wife also posted a picture of the special edition Budweiser beer named after the Barcelona captain. Posting a picture with the bottle, Roccozzo wrote that the family was enjoying their Sunday with the best beer. Notably, popular brand Budweiser announced a long term partnership with Lionel Messi in September. The special Messi beer sees the star’s name on the bottle, along with the tagline claiming that the Argentine is the king of football.

Lionel Messi will next be seen in action with Argentina as the side continues their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign. Argentina currently sit second in the table with two wins from two. The upcoming international break will see them take on Paraguay and Peru.

Image Credits: Lionel Messi Instagram