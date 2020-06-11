Premier League Stars Want 'Black Lives Matter' Printed On Jerseys Instead Of Own Names

The highly-anticipated Premier League restart could see players return to action wearing jerseys printed with 'Black Lives Matter' instead of their own names at the back. The 'Premier League Black Lives Matter' jersey suggestion is set to be discussed during a meeting with club officials on Thursday. The 'Premier League against racism' plan has been backed by a number of club captains in the top flight who have reportedly kept in touch with each other during the coronavirus lockdown.

Premier League restart: Premier League Black Lives Matter jersey suggestion

According to reports from ESPN, the first round of Premier League fixtures could see players donning the 'Premier League Black Lives Matter jersey' in order to send a message against racism and social injustice. The 'Premier League Black Lives Matter' initiative is being driven by a number of captains in the English top flight after the success of the Players Together Fund for the NHS. Reports claim that Watford striker Troy Deeney, Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin and Everton captain Seamus Coleman have been at the forefront of the initiative.

The Premier League stands alongside all those who are opposed to discrimination in any form.



There is no room for racism, anywhere.#NoRoomForRacism — Premier League (@premierleague) June 2, 2020

The players want to give the Black Lives Matter campaign prominence upon the Premier League restart on June 17. The decision to use the Premier League Black Lives matter jersey for the first round of fixtures will be discussed during a teleconference this Thursday with Premier League chiefs. The initiative requires the green light from the Premier League and the backing from senior club officials but the players remain confident of getting the approval for using the 'Black Lives Matter' jerseys instead of the jerseys with individual names.

Premier League clubs may give a nod to Black Lives Matter on their shirts and will hold a minute's silence in honour of the NHS when football returns next week. — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) June 11, 2020

Premier League restart: Premier League against racism plan

The 'Premier League against racism' plan has been suggested to ramp up the effort to eradicate racism. On May 25, an unarmed African-American man named George Floyd was tragically killed in Minneapolis due to police brutality with the officer's knee choking the 46-year-old to death. Premier League clubs have also taken a step in trying to end racism in football, taking part in the Blackout Tuesday campaign last week. Reports also claim that a number of Premier League clubs are planning to take a knee prior to the first round of fixtures that begin next week.

The #PL will restart behind closed doors on 17 June if all safety requirements are in place



The Premier League today confirmed the fixtures for the first three match rounds of the resumed 2019/20 season



All 92 matches will be broadcast live in the UK — Premier League (@premierleague) June 5, 2020

Premier League restart: Premier League schedule

The Premier League schedule for next three rounds of fixtures until July 2 was announced last week. From June 17 onwards, there will be 32 Premier League fixtures played out over a span of 16 days. There are still 92 Premier league fixtures remaining to conclude the 2019-20 season.

