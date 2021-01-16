Alex Ferguson Excited For 'game Of The Season' Between Manchester United & Liverpool

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson is all geared up for the blockbuster Premier League clash between Liverpool and Manchester United and termed it as the 'game of the season'.

The top two sides in the ongoing EPL 2020/21 will be locking horns with each other at the Anfield Stadium on Sunday.

'Game of the season'

"I've always considered the Manchester United and Liverpool derby the game of the season. Quite simply, they are the two most successful teams in Britain when you add up all the trophies they've won together. It's obvious that you have to beat Liverpool to win anything. It's similar to when I was at Aberdeen - you had to beat Rangers and Celtic to win anything and you can add a mental attitude to that," Goal.com quoted Alex Ferguson as saying.

"In reality, it is the game. Liverpool's success over the 70s and 80s was phenomenal. To do that, I had to take a road that was always going to be difficult, it meant I had to wait in terms of building the club. Eventually, it turned out fantastically for us. Now I've retired, and thank goodness I've retired actually when I see Liverpool's performance over the last two seasons - they've been phenomenal. I've got great respect for Liverpool, I always have," he added.

READ: Paul Pogba Says Manchester United Cannot Brood Over Their EFL Cup S/F Loss To Rivals City

How Ferguson's reign changed Manchester United's fortunes?

Ferguson had taken United to three Premier League titles during his 27-year tenure at Old Trafford. The 'Red Devils' are yet to win the title since Ferguson retired in 2013.

READ: ‘To Play Against Them Is Always Big,' Says Fabinho On Facing Manchester United In EPL And FA Cup

A blockbuster contest on the cards

Man United had dethroned the 'Reds' from the top spot in the EPL points table. Harry Maguire & Co. now occupy the 'Numero Uno' spot with 11 wins from 17 matches and 36 points in their tally whereas, the Premier League title-holders are now the second-best side with nine wins from their 17 games and 33 points.

While their EFL Cup dreams may have ended this year after their semi-final loss to local rivals Manchester City earlier this month, Manchester United are a force to reckon with in the ongoing edition of the Premier League and they will be leaving no stone unturned to continue their splendid run when they visit the Anfield Stadium to challenge the defending champions.

READ: Mesut Ozil Set To Bid Arsenal Adieu Post PL Squad Snub, Likely To Sign With Fenerbahce

(With ANI Inputs)