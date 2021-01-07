Paul Pogba Says Manchester United Cannot Brood Over Their EFL Cup S/F Loss To Rivals City

After Manchester United failed to secure a spot in the final of the EFL Cup, French midfielder Paul Pogba insisted that they do not have the time to be disappointed and will learn from the semi-final defeat.

The 'Red Devils' were handed a 2-0 defeat by local rivals Manchester City in the second semi-final of the EFL Cup that was played at Old Trafford on Thursday. Meanwhile, a defeat in the Manchester derby also ended Man United's unbeaten seven-match run in all competitions.

'There is no time to be disappointed': Paul Pogba

"There is no time to be disappointed for a week because we know where we are. We are in a good position now. We don't have time to be disappointed. We don't have the time. We will get through this and we will go again," the club's official website quoted Pogba as saying. "It is difficult and it is going to be difficult, and you learn from these games. It is going to hopefully help us to get through, to get better, and to have a positive result in the next games. Football and playing for Man United is not easy, it will never be easy, but it makes the victory prettier and more beautiful when we get through a tough time, then we get through this," the Frenchman added.

Manchester United outplayed by City

Manchester City had brought their A-game to Old Trafford where this last-four clash was contested as they kept the home team at bay. It did appear that Man United will convert some of the chances that they had got but it was not to be as Man City were way too good for them on the given day. Even though neither of the teams could break the deadlock in the first half, the momentum began to shift in City's favour just after the second half had begun.

English center-back John Stones opened the scoring in the 50th minute while Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho found the back of the net in the 83rd minute and it was more than enough as the home side never managed to reduce their deficit and were knocked out of the competition.

By the virtue of this win, Manchester City have set up a title clash against Tottenham Hotspur. The summit clash of the EFL Cup will be contested at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London on April 25, 2021.

READ: Manchester United Boss Confident Of Going All The Way Ahead Of S/F Clash Against City

What's next for Manchester United?

While their EFL Cup dreams may have ended this year, Manchester United are a force to reckon with in the ongoing edition of the Premier League. The 'Red Devils' are currently placed at the second position in the points table and they are almost on the verge of dethroning the defending champions Liverpool from the 'Numero Uno' spot.

READ: Tasmania Fears Losing 'Bundesliga Chokers' Badge To Schalke

United have won 10 matches from their 16 games this season so far while the title-holders have registered nine wins from their 17 games as both teams are tied at 33 points each. However, it is the superior goal difference that separates the top two sides. While Man United have a GD of 9, Liverpool are well ahead of them with a goal difference of 16.

Both the in-form teams of this edition will be locking horns with each other at the Anfield Stadium on Sunday, January, 17 in what is expected to be a blockbuster clash.

READ: Diego Alonso Out As Coach Of Inter Miami After One Season

(With ANI Inputs)