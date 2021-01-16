Mesut Ozil Set To Bid Arsenal Adieu Post PL Squad Snub, Likely To Sign With Fenerbahce

Arsenal and one of their long-time star players- Mesut Ozil have reached an agreement in principle to terminate his contract and it has therefore been learned that the German attacking midfielder's contract with the 'Gunners' ends with immediate effect. Ozil had represented Arsenal for 7.5 years and now he is expected to sign his contract as the new Fenerbahçe player on Monday.

As per reports, Fenerbahce has reached an agreement in principle to bring Ozil in as a free agent.

Contract termination deal

The 32-year-old had not played a single game for the Gunners since their 1-0 win over West Ham United in March last year and at the same time, has also not been part of a matchday squad since Arsenal's victory over Southampton in their third fixture after last season resumed following the forced COVID-19 break.

Meanwhile, it has also been learned that the London-based football club is also planning to release the Greek center-back Sokratis Papastathopoulos in the coming days, and only then will they work on new signings.

Mesut Ozil's tenure at Arsenal

The German footballer made his debut for Arsenal in their league game away to Sunderland on 14 September 2013. It is believed that the midfielder was paid a whopping amount of around £42.5 million (€50 million) for a five-year deal.

When the 2014 World Cup winner had made his way to the Emirates Stadium in 2013, Arsene Wenger was the team manager back then. Both Wenger and Ozil gelled along well with each other as the North London franchise ended up winning three FA Cups and the German attacking midfielder was named the club's player of the season in 2015-16 as the Gunners finished as the runners-up in that edition of the Premier League.

