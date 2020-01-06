Alex Morgan Shows Off Her Football Skills While Being Six Months Pregnant

United States women's football team superstar Alex Morgan is six months pregnant. She is expecting a child this year. Interestingly, Morgan has not lost her skills even during pregnancy. She recently posted a video on Instagram, in which she can be seen showing off her football skills.

Alex Morgan continues with her training

Alex Morgan going top bins at six months pregnant is impressive, but pay extra close attention to the net and the game she's playing. This looks fun.pic.twitter.com/xu8tXXNi0l — The18 (@the18com) January 5, 2020

Alex Morgan wants a speedy return

Alex Morgan is determined to return back for the Summer Olympics after the delivery of her first child in the spring season. Morgan, in an interview with USA Today Sports, stated that she is hoping to be back on the field as soon as possible. “After having a healthy baby, I want to get back with the national team and look forward to playing in Tokyo,’’ added Morgan. The 30-year-old played a prominent part in USA's World Cup triumph.

Take me back to that body jk I love pregnancy 🤪 https://t.co/UeKRSQP1gh — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) November 11, 2019

Why Alex Morgan deserves all the praise

𝟮𝟬𝟭𝟬

- first uswnt cap in march vs mexico

- first uswnt goal in the 80th min vs china on october 6th

- saved the uswnt from being disqualified from the world cup — 𝙢𝙮 𝙙𝙖𝙪𝙜𝙝𝙩𝙚𝙧 (@captainmorganfc) January 1, 2020

𝟮𝟬𝟭𝟱

- scored vs colombia in round 16 of the 2015 world cup

- 2015 world cup champion (first world cup she’s won)

- came back from her injuries

- algrave cup champ 3x

- won penalties for the uswnt

- played and started in all 7 world cup games — 𝙢𝙮 𝙙𝙖𝙪𝙜𝙝𝙩𝙚𝙧 (@captainmorganfc) January 1, 2020