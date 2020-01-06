The Debate
The Debate
Alex Morgan Shows Off Her Football Skills While Being Six Months Pregnant

Football News

Alex Morgan, in an interview with USA Today Sports, stated that she is hoping to be back on the field as soon as possible. Read ahead for more information.

Alex Morgan

United States women's football team superstar Alex Morgan is six months pregnant. She is expecting a child this year. Interestingly, Morgan has not lost her skills even during pregnancy. She recently posted a video on Instagram, in which she can be seen showing off her football skills.

Alex Morgan continues with her training

Alex Morgan wants a speedy return

Alex Morgan is determined to return back for the Summer Olympics after the delivery of her first child in the spring season. Morgan, in an interview with USA Today Sports, stated that she is hoping to be back on the field as soon as possible. “After having a healthy baby, I want to get back with the national team and look forward to playing in Tokyo,’’ added Morgan. The 30-year-old played a prominent part in USA's World Cup triumph. 

Why Alex Morgan deserves all the praise

 

