Alex Morgan's Tottenham Debut Delayed Due To A "small Setback"

US Women's soccer star Alex Morgan’s much-awaited Tottenham Hotspur debut has been delayed by another few weeks. Morgan was scheduled to make her first appearance for Spurs a few weeks ago but has been pushing back her debut due to her lack of match fitness. The two-time World Cup winner and Olympic gold medallist played her last game over a year ago with the US Women's National Team. She finished the season with an injured knee and announced her pregnancy in October 2019.

Here we go!! A small setback keeping me from doing what I love. Can't wait to get on the field with this team in the next few weeks. Literally can't wait. 💙🤍 https://t.co/4uiSUkGVjX — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) October 18, 2020

Alex Morgan debut with Spurs delayed once again

After giving birth to her daughter Charlie Elena Carrasco in May 2020, Morgan signed a one-year deal in with Spurs in September 2020. She is on loan from her NWSL team Orlando Pride after the league was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, after missing out on Tottenham's game against Arsenal this Sunday, the 31-year-old has to wait for a few weeks until the side's next game in November.

She revealed on Twitter that she would be missing the game against the Gunners due to some "small setbacks" and that she can't wait to be back on the field.

Tottenham lost their Women's Super League game against Arsenal 6-1, with Lucia Leon being the sole goalscorer for the side with a late 77th-minute consolation. Morgan has been open about her struggle with being match ready after the birth of her daughter, both physically and mentally. She has talked about how she felt fit and fast during individual practice but then realised she was far behind all her teammates during group sessions.

She also revealed that she was improving every day, but was delaying her return till she felt 100% fit. Morgan can be expected to make her debut when Spurs go up against Chelsea in the Continental League Cup on November 4.

Notable American transfers to English football this year

With the shutdown of women's soccer games in the US, many players have decided to make a move away so they can remain match ready for the upcoming Olympics. Morgan's USWNT teammates Tobin Heath and Christen Press, who both moved to Manchester United, are up and running at the club. Both women scored their first goals for the side during their 4-2 victory over West Ham.

Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis are the other two US Women's Soccer team players who will play in the UK this season. They have both signed with Manchester City.

Image Credits: Tottemham Hotspur Women Twitter