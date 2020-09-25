Tottenham's Alex Morgan Has More Instagram Followers Than Dele Alli & Son Heung-Min

Tottenham Hotspur have been making moves all summer as they aim to bounce back from their disappointing campaign last season. While Spurs signed the likes of Sergio Reguilon, Matt Doherty, Joe Hart and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, the loan signing of Gareth Bale headlined their transfer business. Tottenham's women's team also made a huge statement by signing Alex Morgan on a season-long loan from Orlando Pride. The USWNT striker is regarded as one of the finest women footballers in the world, and Alex Morgan's Instagram account is a clear indication of her popularity.

Alex Morgan Instagram: USA icon among the most popular Tottenham stars on social media

Alex Morgan is among the most popular Tottenham players across the globe, and the 31-year-old is the most followed footballer in the women's game. Gareth Bale's return makes him the most followed Spurs player on Instagram, with the Welshman boasting a whopping 43.3 million followers. The Welshman recently shared an image of him back at Tottenham which was liked by more than 2 million people. The 31-year-old is miles ahead of his fellow teammates and has four times the followers talismanic striker Harry Kane has on Instagram.

The 27-year-old is one of the most popular English footballers with 9.8m followers and was pushed to second spot after Bale returned to North London. In third place is Alex Morgan, with the 31-year-old striker boasting 9.2m followers on the social media platform. The two-time World Cup winner is the most followed women's footballer on Instagram, with Ballon d'Or winner Megan Rapinoe having only 2.2m followers in comparison. Alex Morgan's followers are likely to increase during her time at Tottenham, and she could well catch up with Harry Kane in second place.

Alex Morgan boasts more followers than Tottenham stars Dele Alli and Son Heung-min, with the 24-year-old fourth on the list with 7.3 million followers on Instagram. The England international is linked with a move away from North London and could see a massive shift in his social media following this summer. Lucas Moura is fifth with 4.3 million followers, the Brazilian benefitting from his high-profile stint at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) before moving to Tottenham.

Son is sixth with 4.3 million followers, which comes as a surprise considering his status as the Asian Footballer of the year. Sergio Reguilon, Erik Lamela, Joe Hart and Giovani Lo Celso complete Tottenham's most popular players on social media.

(Image Courtesy: Tottenham, Tottenham Women Twitter)