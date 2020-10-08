USWNT Star Alex Morgan Pictured With Daughter Charlie Watching Tottenham In Action

US Women's National Team (USWNT) star Alex Morgan recently secured a move to Tottenham Hotspur on a season-long loan. Although she has been away from football due to her pregnancy and the subsequent birth of her child since May last year, she has been working hard to return to the field. With the Tottenham Women's team in action on the field, the USWNT star was snapped with her daughter, leaving fans awestruck.

Also Read | Sue Bird celebrates WNBA championship with a kiss from partner, USWNT icon Megan Rapinoe

Alex Morgan pictured with her daughter Charlie

Alex Morgan watches Spurs with Future USWNT international, daughter Charlie🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/DXG42jyd98 — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) October 7, 2020

A picture of Alex Morgan has gone viral on social media, in which she appears to be in attendance for a Tottenham Women's match, although on the bench. She was snapped feeding milk to her daughter Charlie, who is calmly resting in her arms. Fans quickly sent warm greetings to the USWMT star and her daughter, labelling Charlie a future star of the USWNT set-up.

Also Read | Alex Morgan set to join Tottenham, will become fifth USWNT player to play in England

Fans react to Alex Morgan's picture

Cool Mom. — City Topics (@CityTopics) October 7, 2020

Moms just get the job done! — Simon Tam 🇺🇸🌵 Wear a Mask/Defend Science (@MrSham0123) October 7, 2020

“Just remember that your mommy has won more trophies than Harry Kane.” — World Cup Sage (@worldcupsage) October 8, 2020

Looking forward to watching the first mother-daughter goal combination in WWC. — Steve Glaros (@steveglaros007) October 7, 2020

Somehow not Spursy — James Goodwin (@J_A_Goodwin) October 7, 2020

Alex Morgan joins Tottenham Women's team on loan

Morgan has joined the Spurs women team, albeit until the end of the 2020 season. After her decision to join the Tottenham Women team, Alex Morgan became the fifth USWNT star to play in the English top flight. The two-time world champion with the USWNT is a potent threat in front of goal, having scored 107 goals in 169 appearances, thus bringing some much-needed threat to Tottenham's attack.

Alex Morgan is not the only USWNT player currently trying to take the English top flight by storm. Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle agreed to join Manchester City earlier this summer. Across the Etihad, Christen Press and Tobin Heath agreed to join Manchester United.

Also Read | Alex Morgan not fit enough to make Tottenham debut yet

Alex Morgan career in brief

This is not the first time that Alex Morgan has been sent out on loan by Orlando Pride. She has tried and succeeded in France when she joined the highly successful Olympique Lyon side for the 2016-17 season. Her time in Europe was extremely successful and could be well comprehended from the fact that she won three titles including the Women's Champions League during the season-long loan. Alex Morgan also clinched a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics, bagging the extra-time winner against Canada in the semi-final.

Also Read | Tottenham's Alex Morgan has more Instagram followers than Dele Alli & Son Heung-Min

Image courtesy: AP