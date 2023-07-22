Harry Kane is on the radar of Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal: Reports

Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal have reportedly made contact with intermediaries about a shock move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. The Spurs stalwart is in the final year of his current contract, and speculation is rife that the England captain will leave the club this summer. Whether he arranges a transfer this year or leaves for nothing at the end of next season, Tottenham could lose their star player.

3 things you need to know

Harry Kane plays for EPL side Tottenham Hotspurs

Kane is the captain of England's national side

He has so far scored more than 350 goals for club and country

Also Read | Chelsea Manager Mauricio Pochettino Backs Raheem Sterling, Says 'He's In Our Plan'

Al-Hilal express interest in signing Harry Kane

All of the speculation surrounding Kane's future suggests that the 29-year-old is hungry for trophies and may join a top club that can provide that to him. As things stand, Bayern Munich is Kane's most likely destination. The German club is expected to make an improved offer of £80 million for the Spurs player in the near future. PSG, the French champions, have also expressed interest in Kane and are reportedly ready to make a large offer for the striker, but it appears Kane is not interested in a move there.

(Harry Kane applauding the crowd after being subtituted. Image: AP)

The Saudi league is also making big moves this summer, bringing in big names like Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, and Ruben Neves. Kane appears to be high on the agenda for the burgeoning football league. As per the reports, Al-Hilal have set their sights on the Spurs star. For the time being, the club has held talks with an intermediary to explore the possibility of signing Kane.

Also Read | 'He's An Important Player': Mauricio Pochettino Reveals The Importance Of Ex-Man City Star

Will Harry Kane move to Al Hilal?

Al-Hilal, who was reportedly in the race to sign Lionel Messi, has shifted its target and want Harry Kane in. But will Kane agree on the terms? It is highly unlikely that the 29-year-old will move to Saudi Arabia in this stage of his career. He is seeking trophies and could be vying to become the leading scorer in Premier League history, hence, a move to a different continent may hamper his objective. While money could be the driving factor for him to join Al-Hilal, a fan may still be of the opinion that trophies and legacy would matter more.