Kylian Mbappe To Real Madrid: Is It Finally Going To Happen?

After a conundrum that saw him not wanting to extend his contract with PSG, Kylian Mbappe has been officially put on sale by the Ligue 1 champions. The French star entering the transfer market has made the followers of the sport ecstatic, and one fan base that might be excessively thrilled after learning about the development would be the Madridistas. By now even the extraterrestrials might be aware of Real Madrid's immense interest in Kylian Mbapppe, and him being cut loose from the French Capital allows the Spanish Capital to pounce upon and acquire the services of the player they desperately need.

Why Real Madrid badly wants Kyylian Mbappe?

Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe is a saga that has been stretching for the last couple of seasons. There have been reports of a verbal agreement between both parties at the end of the 2021/22 season. In the season before that, Madrid President Florentino Perez apparently went all out for Mbappe and offered a whopping sum to PSG that even exceeded €200 million. However, on both occasions, Los Blancos endured disappointment as the man they thought can replace Cristiano Ronaldo in the squad and could end the dried up flow of goals, resorted to playing on his home soil.

Mbappe's stint with PSG may come to an end?

While playing for PSG, Mbappe broke several records and became the club's all-time highest goalscorer. Yet, he could not take the club to the winners' podium of the UEFA Champions League. Considering the squad they had in the last couple of seasons, the trophy still remaining elusive from PSG is a travesty which even the most experienced pundits have failed to fathom.

As the collective success of the team hasn't hit the scene, some of the key indivduals from the side like Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, and many others, have already left the club. Subsequently, it seems Mbappe's time has also arrived to bid adieu to his historic yet tumultuous stint with PSG.

Real Madrid prime contender to sign Kylian Mbappe

As he is up for grabs, the question is who has the wherewithal to buy him from the obstinate PSG deal-breakers? There are reports that Chelsea have expressed their interest in Mbappe, and other English Clubs might also be checking their bank balance to gauge their possibilities. Moreover, the might of Saudi Clubs is also making waves and who knows may come up with a driving number to lure the France captain.

In all the uncertainty, Real Madrid are still seen as the prime contender to sign Kylian Mbappe. The White House has the stash to afford him, but what may give them the edge is their exceptional pull and glorious past. The 14-time Champions League winners have shown no qualms in continuously going after Kylian Mbappe, and they may do it again for one final time, which may even prove as a success.