Alexis Sanchez Shifts Blame On Jose Mourinho, Says Atmosphere At Man United Was Unhealthy

Former Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez revealed this week that the atmosphere under Jose Mourinho at Man United was unhealthy and played a part in his struggle to get going at Old Trafford. The Chilean star sealed a sensational swap deal in 2018 to join Man United but failed to make a mark under both Mourinho and his successor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Alexis Sanchez is currently on loan at Inter Milan and recently spoke about his time at Man United under Jose Mourinho.

Alexis Sanchez Inter move: Former Barcelona star reveals atmosphere at Man United wasn't healthy under Jose Mourinho

Speaking to BBC, Alexis Sanchez revealed that while Jose Mourinho is one of the best coaches in the world, the players lost confidence in the Portuguese tactician. Mourinho signed Sanchez from Arsenal in a swap deal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan beating rivals Manchester City to his signature, but the Chile international flattered to deceive and was shipped off to Inter Milan on loan after a disappointing 18 months at Old Trafford. Alexis Sanchez said that the players lost their confidence and he suffered as he was constantly in and out of the team. The former Arsenal star said that Jose Mourinho would take him off after he scored a goal and said that the atmosphere at Man United wasn't healthy.

Alexis Sanchez Man United career in doubt with Sanchez Inter loan deal unlikely to be extended

The Old Trafford faithful had high hopes when Manchester United signed Alexis Sanchez, with the Red Devils hoping that the Chilean would recreate his Arsenal performances in the red half of Manchester. However, 18 months down the line Sanchez has made 45 appearances for Manchester United during his time at Old Trafford, with a meagre return of five goals. Alexis Sanchez has not quite hit the ground running on loan at Inter, providing one goal and three assists in 15 games, and the Serie A giants have not yet expressed a desire to make the Sanchez Inter loan move permanent. The Chilean is reportedly not a part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans, but that may change with the coronavirus pandemic likely to have major implications on the transfer market. Sanchez currently has two years left on his deal.

