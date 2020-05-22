Lautaro Martinez Will End Up On The Bench At Barcelona, Warns Former Juventus Boss

Former Juventus and AC Milan manager Fabio Capello has warned Lautaro Martinez that he would be better off at Inter Milan for another season, than joining Barcelona this summer. Martinez has been linked with a move to the defending LaLiga champions this summer, with Barcelona set to offload the likes of Antoine Griezmann in order to bring the Argentine to Camp Nou.

Also Read | Lautaro Martinez Has Big Chance To Join Lionel Messi At Barcelona, Claims Agent

Lautaro Martinez transfer: Capello advises striker to stay at Inter Milan

Former Juventus boss Fabio Capello was all praise for Lautaro Martinez after he shot to stardom with Inter Milan under Antonio Conte this season. Capello, while speaking to Cadena SER, claimed that Martinez would find it difficult to break into the first team with the presence of Luis Suarez. He should start at Inter Milan rather than be a substitute at Barcelona, said Capello.

Also Read | Barcelona prepared to offer Inter Milan '7' players in exchange for Lautaro Martinez only

Lautaro Martinez transfer: Lionel Messi lauds Argentina compatriot

Barcelona manager Quique Setien is reported to be a huge admirer of Lautaro Martinez. Martinez has received praise from the likes of Lionel Messi too. The Barcelona captain, while speaking to Sport, claimed that the 22-year-old Argentina international is a complete forward and also praised his ability to dribble, hold up play as well as score for his team. Meanwhile, Suarez claimed that he would welcome the competition from the Inter Milan striker.

Lautaro Martinez transfer: Luis Suarez invites competition from 22-year-old

During an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Suarez claimed that Lautaro Martinez was a spectacular striker. Quique Setien, in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, asserted that Martinez was a great player, further adding that Barcelona are always interested in great players.

Also Read | Lautaro Martinez tipped to join Lionel Messi at Barcelona by Argentina coach Scaloni

Lautaro Martinez transfer: Striker declines move to Real Madrid

Earlier this month, it was reported that Lautaro Martinez had an opportunity to join Barcelona's rivals Real Madrid a few years ago. Martinez played for Racing Avellaneda during the initial stage of his career and the club president Sergio Zarate recalled Los Blancos’ attempt to sign a then-18-year-old Martinez. He claimed that Real Madrid had offered to sign the Racing Avellaneda youngster. However, it was Martinez who declined an early move to a club of Real Madrid's stature and decided to establish himself at Racing.

Also Read | Barcelona ready to offer €60m plus two players to sign Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez