Eric Cantona Claims He Should Have Kung-fu Kicked Fan Harder, Adds He's No Role Model

Man United legend Eric Cantona had a penchant for controversy throughout his career, something which made former Liverpool manager Graeme Souness pass the chance to sign him before his move to Leeds. The former French international has had his fair share of controversies but none more bizarre than the Cantona kung-fu kick on a Crystal Palace fan that earned him an eight-month ban from football. The former Leeds United striker said that he does not regret his actions on that fateful day more than 25 years ago and believes he should have kicked the Crystal Palace fan harder.

Eric Cantona suspension: Man United great does not regret infamous Cantona kung-fu kick

Eric Cantona won four Premier League titles in his five years at Manchester United, but his favourite moment remains the Cantona kung-fu kick on the Crystal Palace fan, who he refers to as 'the hooligan'. The talismanic striker was sent off four minutes into the second half and had a swarm of insults directed at him from Crystal Palace fans as he walked off towards the changing room. When Crystal Palace fan Matthew Simmons yelled an insult at him, the French striker turned down his collar and unleashed what was termed as the Eric Cantona kung-fu kick, with the whole world watching. The Man United striker was subsequently banned for the rest of the season before the suspension was increased to eight months.

Speaking on the 25th anniversary of the Eric Cantona Kung-fu kick, the former Manchester United striker answered fan questions for FourFourTwo magazine and showed no remorse for his treatment of the Crystal Palace fan. Cantona said that he wanted to do what he wanted to. He added that if he wanted to kick a fan he would do it, and he's not a role model to refrain from it. Eric Cantona further added that life is a circus and he is not a superior teacher telling people how to behave and added that he should have hit the Crystal Palace fan harder.

Cantona kung-fu kick: Robbie Slater believes Eric Cantona suspension handed Blackburn the title

Speaking on the Fox Football Podcast, former Blackburn star Robbie Slater said that everyone was shocked by the Eric Cantona kung-fu kick. Slater believes the Cantona suspension essentially handed Blackburn the Premier League title. Slater added that Man United were a different side with Eric Cantona playing and recalled that they lost all three matches against them that season. The Blackburn star added that he spoke to the forward during a testimonial in France and the Man United legend revealed that the fan deserved to be kicked and showed no remorse whatsoever.

