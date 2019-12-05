How Dele Alli Has Become An Important Part Of Jose Mourinho's Plans For Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur played against Manchester United on December 4, 2019 in the Premier League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team defeated Spurs by a 2-1 scoreline. This was Jose Mourinho’s first defeat since he took over as the Tottenham manager from Mauricio Pochettino.

Dele Alli has benefitted under Jose Mourinho

One of the major players to have benefitted from the arrival of Jose Mourinho is Dele Alli. Alli was having a not-so-good campaign this season, until Mourinho’s arrival. Dele Alli scored the only goal for Tottenham against Manchester United, implying his significance in the team. Tottenham fans are now witnessing a rejuvenated Dele Alli. The player has become one of the prominent players for Jose Mourinho. Since the appointment of new manager, Dele Alli has scored four goals in four games so far.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Olympiacos

Tottenham Hotspur hosted Olympicaos on Matchday 5 of the Champions League. Dele Alli was the standout performer in that clash. Spurs were down by two goals, until Alli inspired his side to turn the game around. Spurs went on to win the game with a 4-2 scoreline.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth

Tottenham hosted Bournemouth in the Premier League, which was Mourinho’s first game as Spurs’ manager. Dele Alli was instrumental in the team’s win with his two goals. Spurs won the match with a 3-2 scoreline.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United hosted Tottenham in the Premier League. This was also Mourinho’s first game against his former club at Old Trafford. United won the game with Marcus Rashford’s brilliant finish in the 6th minute of the match. However, Dele Alli was again instrumental for his side and he equalised in the 39th minute of the game. However, a penalty for United was well converted by Rashford. This was Mourinho’s first defeat as the club’s manager, after winning three games consecutively.

Dele Alli is likely to play an important role under Jose Mourinho

Dele Alli has scored six goals in all this season, while also managing an assist. It is quite visible that Dele Alli is likely to play a major part in Jose Mourinho’s plans. Tottenham are now placed eighth in the Premier League table and Mourinho’s most likely target for the season would be to finish in the top four at least.

