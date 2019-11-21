Jose Mourinho Names New Backroom Team After Taking Over At Tottenham

In just a matter of two days, there are a host of new faces in the Tottenham Hotspur backroom. To the disbelief of many, Jose Mourinho is now at the helm at Tottenham and is looking to steer the club into a new era. The former Manchester United boss earlier stressed that he would have a fully-fledged plan of action ready to go when he arrives at his next club. Now, he is in North London with a completely new-look backroom staff.

“It’s a privilege when a manager goes to a club and feels that happiness in relation to the squad he is going to have."#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 20, 2019

Jose Mourinho Tottenham backroom staff

Tottenham have confirmed the appointment of Joao Sacramento, Carlos Lalin, Nuno Santos, Ricardo Formosinho and Giovanni Cerra as part of Jose Mourinho’s coaching staff. 44-year-old Jose Sacramento has joined the club as assistant head coach from Ligue 1 side Lille and will come straight in as Mourinho's right-hand man in north London. The Special One’s usual assistant Rui Faria is currently managing Qatari club Al-Duhail SC and therefore won’t be joining Spurs.

Nuno Santos also joins the club from Lille as the new goalkeeper coach. He has enjoyed a playing career in Portugal and the USA.

While at Chelsea and at Manchester United, the Spurs boss built a strong backroom staff to assist him with key figures including Rui Faria and Silvino Louro (these two individuals will not be coming to the capital).

Carlos Lalin will take up the position of Fitness Coach while Ricardo Formosinho and Giovanni Cerra will take up roles as Tactical Analyst and Technical Analyst respectively. The trio have worked with Jose Mourinho before at various clubs and will be similar faces in his backroom this time around.

Premier League: Jose Mourinho meeting his new players

Jose Mourinho arrived at Spurs’ training ground on Tuesday and slept there overnight. He met his new players for the first time on Wednesday and has already made plans for Spurs’ weekend clash away to West Ham.

Jose Mourinho salary at Tottenham Hotspur

Jose Mourinho has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal worth £15million a year at the North London club.

Jose Mourinho Tottenham: First Interview

“I couldn’t be happier and if I was not as happy as I am, I wouldn’t be here.”



📺 Jose Mourinho’s first interview as Head Coach. #THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/v316eMZM6N — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 20, 2019

