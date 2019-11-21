The Debate
Dele Alli's 7-year-old Tweet Calling Jose Mourinho 'overrated' Is Fake

Football News

Dele Alli's old tweet was completely fake and was just an attempt by a prankster to undermine the relationship between the coach and the player. Read on.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dele Alli

Jose Mourinho has been appointed as the new manager of Tottenham Hotspur after the North London based club sacked their legendary manager Mauricio Pochettino. Ever since the announcement was made, it has been the talk of the town and every football fan is discussing the decision made by Spurs. It is known by everyone that Jose Mourinho is one of the best managers in the world. He has won the league in Spain, Italy and England in his long career. But many incidents in the past also suggests that the Portuguese is not an easy man to deal with. 

FAKE NEWS:

Some people with access to the internet are using Jose's past to create fake news with a hope of creating some chaos in the footballing world. Recently, an old tweet of Dele Alli went viral in which the midfielder penned down a message showcasing his displeasure towards Jose Mourinho. The tweet read, "Surely I can't be the only one who thinks Mourinho is overrated and too cocky. It just makes you look like a bad manager, I'm glad I'll never have to work with him."

It created a lot of noise in Twitter stating how the relationship between Mourinho and Alli has already been spoiled. However, in a recent article published by The Sun, it has been confirmed that the screenshot of Dele Alli's 7-year-old tweet was completely fake. It was just an attempt by a prankster to undermine the relationship between the coach and the player. Everyone at Tottenham Hotspur has completely written off the news and termed it fake.

Published:
