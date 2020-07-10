Amazon Prime Video Release Sneek Peak Into Tottenham's 'All Or Nothing' Documentary: Watch

Amazon Prime Video Sport released some sneak-peek footage of their highly-anticipated 'Tottenham All or Nothing' documentary on Friday. The Tottenham All or Nothing documentary clip shows footage of Mauricio Pochettino departing Tottenham in November leading to Jose Mourinho's arrival the next day. Spurs chairman Daniel Levy sanctioned the all-access show to be filmed for the Spurs documentary. Amazon Prime Video will reportedly broadcast the Spurs documentary later this summer.

A season unlike any other...#AllorNothingSpurs is NOT to be missed



Coming soon… pic.twitter.com/c8sPXDlAIG — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) July 10, 2020

Amazon Prime Video release clip of Tottenham All or Nothing documentary

The 22-second-long Amazon Prime Video clip showcases ex-Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino being sacked from his position as head coach of the North London outfit. The clip released by Amazon Prime Video Sport on Twitter also shows Jose Mourinho arriving at Tottenham to replace the Argentine less than 24 hours after he was shown the door. In the background, the narrative from Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy reveals that only time will tell if it was the right decision to sack Pochettino but he had to do what he felt was right for the club.

The Tottenham Amazon documentary clip also exhibited a number of reactions from the Spurs players as they find out about the swift managerial change. The footage from Amazon gives viewers a glimpse of what can be expected in the Tottenham All or Nothing documentary. Reports from the Daily Mail initially claimed that the Spurs documentary will be aired at the end of July but due to the pandemic, the Spurs documentary is bound to be released later this year, following the end of the extended 2019-20 season.

Tottenham All or Nothing documentary: Tottenham Amazon documentary

The Tottenham All or Nothing documentary will offer behind the scenes access throughout the current season as well as a unique insight into the everyday workings of the Premier League club. Amazon's cameras have had plenty to capture during an eventful season at Spurs. The All or Nothing Amazon Prime video clip depicts the situation after the 7-2 hammering Spurs received at the hands of Bayern Munich at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs also suffered shock defeats in their domestic cup campaigns against Norwich City and Colchester United. The other major events at Spurs this season includes Eric Dier climbing into the stands to have an altercation with a fan who was abusing his younger brother. The England midfielder received a four-match ban and a £40,000 fine from the Football Association for the incident. Most recently, Spurs teammates Heung-Min Son and Hugo Lloris nearly came to blows at half-time during the 1-0 win over Everton.

Image Credits - Amazon Prime Video Sport Twitter