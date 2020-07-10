How David De Gea Attempted to Lure Liverpool Target Thiago Alcantara To The PL In 2013

Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara has been heavily linked with a move to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, nearly seven years after Man United keeper David de Gea attempted to lure the Spaniard to the Premier League. David de Gea reportedly used an unorthodox method to convince Thiago to move to Old Trafford in 2013 after the pair won the Euro U-21 Championship that year. The Thiago transfer rumours to Liverpool have intensified over the past few months after the 29-year-old Bayern Munich star revealed that he wants to try a 'new challenge'.

David de Gea urged Thiago to sign for Man United in 2013

David de Gea and Thiago played a huge part in Spain's Euro U-21 triumph in 2013. Thiago scored a hat-trick during the 4-2 win against Italy in the final and David de Gea employed an unusual way of trying to lure the midfielder to England. The Man United shot-stopper wrote a message for his national compatriot on the match ball, urging Thiago to join the Premier League when he leaves Barcelona.

Then-Man United boss David Moyes was also keen on a Thiago transfer but no firm offer was made. The talented midfielder opted to join Bayern Munich instead. Thiago revealed the message from De Gea in 2015 during an interview with the Daily Mail. Thiago has won seven consecutive Bundesliga titles with the Bavarians since his move to the Allianz Arena.

Thiago transfer news: Thiago to Liverpool on the cards

Multiple reports have linked Thiago to Liverpool over the past few weeks. Liverpool transfer news according to The Independent has revealed that the 29-year-old midfielder is looking for a 'new challenge' after seven years with Bayern. More so, the Thiago to Liverpool links intensified when the Spanish star showered praise on the Premier League this season, labelling the English top flight 'amazing'.

Thiago transfer news: Thiago leaves Bayern?

Last week, Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinze Rummenigge spoke to Bild and explained that Thiago has his sights set on a move to Liverpool. "Despite negotiating with Thiago over a new deal, it appears that he wants to try a new challenge", he added. However, with only one year left on his contract with Bayern, Rummenigge highlighted that the Bundesliga champions have no intention of letting players leave for free. The 'Thiago leaves Bayern Munich this season' stories have been trending on social media ever since.

Image Credits - Thiago Alcantara / David de Gea Instagram