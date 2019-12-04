The Debate
Premier League: Amazon Prime Video Provides Game-changing Experience; Fans Left Baffled

Football News

Amazon Prime Video's interface allows users to access stats, highlights and line-ups on the right-hand side of the screen during Premier League matches.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Premier League

Amazon Prime has truly stepped up their game when it comes to broadcasting live English Premier League matches in their latest update. For the users across the United Kingdom who tuned in to watch the Burnley vs Man City match last night, there was a whole new experience awaiting them courtesy of Amazon Prime’s exciting new video features. Read on to find out how football fans in the UK can enhance their live match experience via Amazon Prime.

Amazon Prime introduces exciting new live-game features across the United Kingdom

Premier League fans were left impressed after Amazon Prime users were given the option to access the stadium atmosphere over commentary during the live streaming of the Burnley vs Man City game. Amazon Prime Video's interface allows users to access stats, highlights and line-ups on the right-hand side of the screen even when the game is being telecast live across web portals. Netizens flocked to social Media and lauded Amazon for adding to the viewing experience of Premier League content for British fans.

Netizens react to impressive Amazon Prime Video features

Published:
