Premier League: Amazon Prime Video Provides Game-changing Experience; Fans Left Baffled

Amazon Prime has truly stepped up their game when it comes to broadcasting live English Premier League matches in their latest update. For the users across the United Kingdom who tuned in to watch the Burnley vs Man City match last night, there was a whole new experience awaiting them courtesy of Amazon Prime’s exciting new video features. Read on to find out how football fans in the UK can enhance their live match experience via Amazon Prime.

Amazon Prime introduces exciting new live-game features across the United Kingdom

Premier League fans were left impressed after Amazon Prime users were given the option to access the stadium atmosphere over commentary during the live streaming of the Burnley vs Man City game. Amazon Prime Video's interface allows users to access stats, highlights and line-ups on the right-hand side of the screen even when the game is being telecast live across web portals. Netizens flocked to social Media and lauded Amazon for adding to the viewing experience of Premier League content for British fans.

Netizens react to impressive Amazon Prime Video features

Turned off the commentary so it’s just stadium atmosphere on #BURMCI Thank you Amazon! The picture is UNREAL too. Hope Amazon get more games after seeing this! — Adam (@adamattvcy) December 3, 2019

On Amazon Prime you can choose to listen to the commentary or the stadium atmosphere pic.twitter.com/wjyhRirmql — Peter (@petergw97) December 3, 2019

Amazon gives you the option to listen to the Stadium atmosphere without commentary, so good ffs. Sky & BT have needed this for years — Tom (@CynicalLive) December 3, 2019

Maybe Amazon should just show all PL fixtures in future.

This is how footie should be: here are all the matches, choose the one you want to watch.

Great picture quality, and you can choose to listen to commentary or stadium atmosphere. — Poz Str8 (@poz_str8) December 3, 2019

Stats, highlights, line ups, stadium audio.



Amazon Prime are stepping up the game #PLonPrime pic.twitter.com/VU5zGYOQAw — 🦎 (@ShameIessFC) December 3, 2019

