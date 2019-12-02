Premier League Review: Liverpool, Leicester Continue Winning Run; Manchester Clubs Falter

Defenders came to the fore on Premier League Matchday 14 as Jetro Willems, Virgil van Dijk, Lewis Dunk, Victor Lindelof and Tyrone Mings all got on the scoresheet for their respective clubs. Liverpool gave their fans another nail-biting finish, whereas Leicester City went one better and registered a winner in the 94th minute. Manchester City dropped points once again this season as they laboured to a 2-2 draw against Newcastle United. Here is our Premier League review of Matchday 14.

Premier League review: The late, late show for Liverpool and Leicester City

Liverpool do not seem to be comfortable registering clean sheets this season. Virgil van Dijk's brace of headers put the Reds ahead before the 25th minute. However, goalkeeper Alisson got himself sent off after rushing out of the box and impeding Brighton's Leandro Tossard as he attempted to dink the ball over the Brazilian shot-stopper. Adrian took Alisson's place and conceded a free-kick from Lewis Dunk, moments after coming on to the pitch. However, Liverpool held on for their seventh 2-1 win of the season. Leicester City also left it late as they clinched a 2-1 win over Everton, courtesy of a late, late goal from Kelechi Iheanacho. The win means that the Foxes are keeping pace with Liverpool, with Brendan Rodgers' side just eight points behind the league leaders.

Premier League review: Manchester clubs falter

Manchester City once again dropped points in the title race as former Liverpool midfielder Jonjo Shelvey slotted in a smart free-kick routine to pull Newcastle level in the game. Manchester City are now 11 points behind the league leaders. Their neighbouring rivals Manchester United also battled to a 2-2 draw at home against Aston Villa as English international Tyrone Mings restored parity for Dean Smith's side in the second half.

Premier League points table update

The Premier League title race is beginning to look like a two-horse race after Matchday 14. Liverpool currently hold an eight-point lead over second-placed Leicester and a mammoth 11-point lead over reigning champions Manchester City. Chelsea missed a chance to draw level on points with City, as they succumbed to a 1-0 loss to West Ham United. The loss leaves the Blues in the fourth place on the Premier League table. Tottenham have taken a huge leap in the Premier League. After finding themselves in the bottom half of the table, they now sit at the fifth place.

Wolves, Sheffield United, Arsenal, Manchester United and Burnley wrap up the top ten, whereas Everton now find themselves dangerously close to the relegation spots. The Toffees are just two points above 18th-placed Southampton, which means that manager Marco Silva will now begin to sweat over his future at the club. In a week, there were two managerial sackings with Arsenal's Unai Emery and Watford's Quique Sanchez Flores unceremoniously departing the Premier League. The bookies have now installed Marco Silva as the favourite to face the axe.

