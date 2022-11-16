Amid Ronaldo's Harsh Criticism Of Rooney, Old Video Featuring Their Close Bond Goes Viral

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo dropped a bombshell a few days ago when he slammed Manchester United for 'betraying' him in an explosive interview. Other than critisizing the club and its current manager Erik ten Hag, the Portuguese international also passed some scathing remarks about former teammate Wayne Rooney. As Ronaldo's explosive video continues to go viral on social media, here is a look at a video when Rooney stood up for the 37-year-old following a horrific tackle.

Rooney rushes to Ronaldo's aid in 2007 match against Middlesbrough

In a match between Manchester United and Middlesbrough, James Morrison put up a horrific tackle on Cristiano Ronaldo from behind with his studs showing. After watching the incident, Wayne Rooney rushed to the Portuguese international's aid to have a word with Morrison. This clip from 2007 has gone viral on social media following Ronaldo's searing remarks on Rooney.

This is the way Rooney used to stand up for Ronaldo when they were teammates. Sacrificed himself and accommodated Ronaldo so he could succeed.@Cristiano has now backstabbed him because of some constructive criticism. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. pic.twitter.com/NRQsYme3JS — David. (@Rooney_esque) November 15, 2022

What did Cristiano Ronaldo say about Rooney?

After Wayne Rooney recently critisized Cristiano Ronaldo for his behaviour this season, the 37-year-old did not hold back in his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. When asked to comment upon Rooney's remarks, Ronaldo replied, "I don't understand, you should ask this question to him. I don't know why he criticised me so bad."

When Morgan further asked Ronaldo if Rooney was jealous of him, the Portuguese international replied, "Probably, because he finished his career in his 30s. I'm still playing at a high level, I'm not going to say that I'm looking better than him, which is true." Ronaldo's recent remarks come after Rooney had said in a recent interview that the things the 37-year-old has done at Manchester United are 'not acceptable.'

While speaking to talkSPORT about the Portuguese international's attitude, Rooney said, "For Cristiano, just get your head down and work and be ready to play when the manager needs you. If he does that, he will be an asset. If he doesn't, it will become an unwanted distraction. He and Messi are arguably the two best players of all time and you can go either way with that, whatever way you decide. But I just think the things he has done from the start of the season, are not acceptable for Manchester United."