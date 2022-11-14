Manchester United Issues First Official Response On Explosive Cristiano Ronaldo Interview

Premier League giants Manchester United have issued their first official response since five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview went viral. During the interview, the Portuguese international did not hesitate to slam current head coach Erik ten Hag, the club and several others. He also pointed out how the Red Devils have been keen on getting rid of him from the moment he re-joined the club in last year's transfer window.

Manchester United issue response to Cristiano Ronaldo's bombshell interview

Manchester United have released a statement on Monday to reply to the bombshell interview that has been circulating on social media. The statement read,

"Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo. The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established. Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans."

What did Cristiano Ronaldo say about Manchester United?

Cristiano Ronaldo's recent interview with Piers Morgan may just mean the end of his stint at Old Trafford as he did not mince his words when he criticized Manchester United or their head coach Erik ten Hag. The Portuguese international slammed the club for betraying him and not showing him any respect over the past two years.

While speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored TV show, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner said, "I don't have respect for him (Erik ten Hag) because he doesn't show respect for me. If you don't have respect for me, I'm never gonna have respect for you. I think the fans should know the truth. I want the best for the club. This is why I came back to Manchester United. But you have some things inside that don't help [us] reach the top level as City, Liverpool and now even Arsenal...a club with this dimension should be at the top of the tree in my opinion and they are not, unfortunately."

He then went on to explain that the club and its top-level executives wanted him to leave not just this year but also the year he made his dream return. When asked if he felt betrayed by Ten Hag and a senior-level executive wanting him to leave Old Trafford, the 37-year-old replied, "Yes. I felt betrayed. I felt that some people don't want me here, not only this year but last year too."