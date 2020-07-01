Carlo Ancelotti Left clueless When Asked About Everton's Luke Garbutt Leaving The Club

On Tuesday, Everton announced the club would part ways with Luke Garbutt following the end of his contract, after the defender's loan spell with Ipswich Town last season. However, Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti was left perplexed by a journalist when asked for his first reaction on Luke Garbutt leaving the Toffees after 11 years with the club. The awkward moment during the Carlo Ancelotti press conference left fans in splits as Luke Garbutt also saw the funny side of the situation.

Carlo Ancelotti press conference: Journalist leaves Everton boss confused over Luke Garbutt

In the latest Carlo Ancelotti press conference ahead of Everton's clash against Leicester City, BBC Sport's Alistair Magowan asked the Italian manager for a few words on Luke Garbutt leaving the club after 11 years. A confused Carlo Ancelotti replied with 'I'm sorry, who?' before turning to his assistant for help. Carlo Ancelotti then went on to admit that he did not know of Luke Garbutt at all and was left 'surprised' by the question.

Carlo Ancelotti on Luke Garbutt leaving Everton after 11 years at the club:



“Who?”



😬🤣 pic.twitter.com/tZMSppRdAU — Joe Williams (@Joewillo180) June 30, 2020

In Carlo Ancelotti's defence, Luke Garbutt has not made a single first-team appearance for the Toffees in five seasons. Luke Garbutt spent last season on loan with League One outfit Ipswich Town and Carlo Ancelotti took charge of the Merseyside club in December 2019. Ever since joining Everton as a 16-year-old back in 2009, Luke Garbutt has had loan spells at Cheltenham Town, Colchester United, Fulham, Wigan Athletic, Oxford United and most recently, Ipswich Town. During his 11 years with Everton, Garbutt made only 12 appearances for the Toffees.

It’s not his fault its the clubs however it’s a belter tho 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/04DUp6M20Q — Luke Garbutt (@luke_garbutt) June 30, 2020

Luke Garbutt sees the funny side of the Carlo Ancelotti press conference

Luke Garbutt was shown the clip of the Carlo Ancelotti press conference and laughed off the 61-year-old's reaction. The 27-year-old defender admitted that it wasn't Ancelotti's fault but blamed the club instead. Earlier on Tuesday, Garbutt wished Everton 'good luck' in the future after his contract expired.

There you go Carlo look at what your missing @Everton 😅 pic.twitter.com/kh0Q51lj8K — Luke Garbutt (@luke_garbutt) June 30, 2020

Everton hoping to end the Premier League season on a high

Ever since Carlo Ancelotti replaced Marco Silva in December last year, the Italian has steadied the ship in the blue half of Merseyside. Everton are currently in 12th place on the Premier League table with 41 points from 31 games. With seven games remaining until the end of the season, Carlo Ancelotti would be hoping to finish as high as possible on the table. Everton host Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City at Goodison Park on Wednesday.

Image Credits - Carlo Ancelotti Twitter