Bayern Set To Sign Man City's Leroy Sane, Winger Agrees To Whopping £385,000 Per Week Deal

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane's dream move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich seems to get closer with a deal having reportedly been agreed upon. The German international has been linked with the Bavarians over the past couple of seasons and a transfer is set to materialise this summer, despite the coronavirus-induced financial losses to clubs across Europe.

Leroy Sane transfer: Leroy Sane transfer details revealed

According to ESPN, Bayern Munich have come to terms with Man City to complete the Leroy Sane transfer this season. The Sunday Mirror reports that the Sane Bayern wages have been estimated at £385,000-a-week ($476,000). On the other hand, the player earned much lesser, £170,000-a-week ($210,000) at Etihad. The player will reportedly undergo medical soon, having spent a major part of the season on the sidelines having sustained an ACL injury during the Community Shield game in August.

Leroy Sane transfer: Bayern to pay £44.7 million

Reports suggest that Bayern have agreed to pay an initial fee of £44.7 million ($55.2 million) with several performances and trophy-related add ons, in an attempt to seal the Leroy Sane transfer. The transfer details also include a £10 million ($12 million) add-on if the player wins any trophy with Bayern such as the Champions League and the Bundesliga, apart from individual awards. The deal will see Sane pen down a five-year stay at Allianz Arena.

Man City transfer news: Several add-ons included in Sane contract details

Other clauses of the Sane contract details with Bayern suggest that Man City will be rewarded with 10% of any sale proceeds, in case the Bavarians decide to sell the German forward in the future. The reports also claim that the £44.7 million transfer fee could be a good receipt for the Premier League giants, having signed him from Schalke 04 for a reported amount of £37 million ($45 million) in 2016.

Man City manager Pep Guardiola was well aware of the fact that the Leroy Sane transfer to Bayern will materialise sooner or later. Keeping that in view, the Spanish tactician, in an early interview, had claimed that replacing the winger was not a priority for him. He claimed that he has several players at his disposal, who could all step up if Leroy Sane transfer to Bayern is sealed in the summer.

