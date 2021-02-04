Spurs Vs Chelsea: Mourinho Record Vs Chelsea In Premier League With Man United, Tottenham

The Premier League promises a thrilling and entertaining clash when London-based Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea take on each other on Thursday (Friday according to IST). The game racks up special significance for Jose Mourinho, who has enjoyed two successful stints with the Blues in the past. But the Portuguese tactician will now be up against his former club, though not for the first time.

Also Read | Frank Lampard likely to return to management at Bournemouth weeks after tough Chelsea exit

Spurs vs Chelsea: Jose Mourinho record vs Chelsea with Man United, Spurs

Mourinho enjoyed two successful spells with Chelsea, decorated with three Premier League titles. But his record against the Blues hasn't been impressive, to say the least. Mourinho has come up against the Stamford Bridge outfit on 13 occasions since he first left the club in 2007.

He did succeed in bagging two successive victories against Chelsea over two legs with Inter Milan in the Champions League in 2010. But he has largely failed to continue with the scintillating form. He was brutally humiliated by Chelsea during his first clash as a Manchester United manager.

The 58-year-old has faced Chelsea on seven occasions while with the Red Devils and has racked up just two victories. Most recently, Mourinho managed against Chelsea in December 2019 when he was appointed the manager at Tottenham. And he suffered again, with Willian's brace proving sufficient enough to humiliate the Portuguese.

Also Read | Gary Neville speaks on Frank Lampard's Chelsea ouster, says he should be 'least surprised'

Tottenham vs Chelsea h2h stats and Premier League table update

In the previous 27 encounters that the two sides have come up against each other, Chelsea clearly have the edge with 13 wins. Spurs have just five victories to their credit, while the two Premier League heavyweights were forced to share the spoils on nine occasions.

Mourinho's men arrive into the game at the back of two successive defeats and sit seventh in the Premier League with 33 points in 20 games. On the other hand, Chelsea languish at the eighth spot in the Premier League table with as many points as Spurs' but having played a game more. Chelsea have two victories and defeats each in their previous five league games.

Also Read | Jose Mourinho says Tottenham's loss against Brighton was a collective responsibility

Jose Mourinho Chelsea stats

During his first stint with Chelsea, Mourinho managed 185 games, racking up 124 wins with a decent win ratio of 67.03%. His second spell saw him overlook 136 games, with 80 victories to his credit. Apart from the three Premier League titles, he also clinched an FA Cup title along with three Football League glories.

Also Read | Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho opens up on media-hyped Gareth Bale 'Disappointment' claims

Image courtesy: Spurs Instagram