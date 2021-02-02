Last Updated:

Deadline Day Transfers: Liverpool Snap Up Kabak, Davies While Everton Seal Josh King Deal

Deadline day transfers: In a rather quiet January transfer window, Liverpool were arguably the biggest winners as they added two centre-backs to their ranks.

With the January 2021 transfer window coming to a close on Monday, February 1, several clubs across Europe rushed to complete deals that could possibly change their fortunes between now and the end of the season. Arguably the biggest news in the Premier League came from Liverpool, as the Reds signed two centre-backs. In total, Premier League clubs spent just £84.2m for transfers in January, with the biggest deal — Amad Diallo's £37m move from Atalanta to Manchester United — being agreed in the summer. 

Deadline day transfers: Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak to Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool landed two players on transfer deadline day even when the arrival of one had previously seemed unlikely at Anfield. The Reds snapped up Ben Davies from Preston North End for a reported £1.6m and also allowed Sepp Van Den Berg to join Preston on loan. Liverpool also got a deal for Ozan Kabak, who will join the club from Schalke on loan until the end of the season with the option to buy in the summer.

The reigning Premier League champions are now better equipped to deal with Virgil van Dijk's continued absence through injury as well as other absentees in the squad. On Monday, it was revealed that centre-back Joel Matip will miss the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury. Liverpool also decided to loan out Takumi Minamino in a bid for the Japanese international to get more game time at south coast club Southampton.

Unfortunately for Dele Alli, his loan move to PSG was blocked by Spurs chief Daniel Levy. Reports from The Guardian claim that Spurs rejected three offers from the Ligue 1 giants to keep hold of Alli, despite the Englishman being frozen out by manager Jose Mourinho. 

Here are some of the other key Premier League transfers that took place on transfer deadline day:

  • Ainsley Maitland-Niles from Arsenal to West Brom on loan
  • Josh King from Bournemouth to Everton
  • Shane Long from Southampton to Bournemouth
  • Joe Willock from Arsenal to Newcastle United on loan
  • Shkodran Mustafi from Arsenal to Schalke
  • DeAndre Yedlin from Newcastle United to Galatasaray

All January transfers 2021: All deals by Premier League clubs in winter transfer window

Arsenal

In

  • Martin Odegaard - Real Madrid, loan
  • Omar Rekik - Hertha Berlin, undisclosed
  • Tolaji Bola - Rochdale, end of loan
  • Mat Ryan - Brighton, loan

Out

  • Mesut Ozil - Fenerbahce, free
  • Ainsley Maitland-Niles - West Brom, loan
  • Joe Willock - Newcastle, loan
  • Shkodran Mustafi - Schalke, free
  • William Saliba - Nice, loan
  • Sead Kolasinac - Schalke, loan
  • Sokratis - Left by mutual consent
  • Matt Macey - Hibernian, undisclosed
  • Daniel Ballard - Blackpool, loan extension
  • Matt Smith - Charlton, loan
  • Zech Medley - Kilmarnock, loan

Aston Villa

In

  • Morgan Sanson - Marseille, £14m

Out

  • Lovre Kalinic - Hajduk Split, loan
  • Tyreik Wright - Walsall, loan
  • Conor Hourihane - Swansea, loan
  • Indiana Vassilev - Cheltenham, loan
  • Henri Lansbury - released

Brighton

In

  • Moises Caicedo - Independiente del Valle, £4.5m
  • Percy Tau - Anderlecht, end of loan
  • Evan Ferguson - Bohemians, undisclosed

Out

  • Warren O'Hora - MK Dons, undisclosed
  • Jayson Molumby - Preston, loan
  • Viktor Gyokeres - Coventry, loan
  • Bernardo - Red Bull Salzburg, loan
  • Mat Ryan - Arsenal, loan
  • Glenn Murray - Nottingham Forest, undisclosed
  • Max Sanders - Lincoln, undisclosed

Burnley

In

  • Dara Costelloe - Galway United, undisclosed

Out

  • Chris Conn-Clarke - Fleetwood, undisclosed
  • Adam Phillips - Accrington, loan
  • Lukas Jensen - Bolton, loan
  • Bobby Thomas - Barrow, loan

Chelsea

Out

  • Danny Drinkwater - Kasimpasa, loan
  • Charlie Brown - MK Dons, undisclosed
  • Lucas Piazon - Braga, undisclosed
  • Fikayo Tomori - AC Milan, loan

Crystal Palace

In

  • Jean-Philippe Mateta - Mainz, loan

Out

  • Brandon Pierrick - Kilmarnock, loan
  • Max Meyer - Left by mutual consent
  • Nya Kirby - Tranmere, loan
  • Sam Woods - Plymouth, loan

Everton

In

  • Josh King - Bournemouth, nominal fee

Out

  • Yannick Bolasie - Middlesbrough, loan
  • Matthew Pennington - Shrewsbury, loan
  • Jarrad Branthwaite - Blackburn, loan
  • Ellis Simms - Blackpool, loan
  • Cenk Tosun - Besiktas, loan
  • Jonas Lossl - FC Midtjylland, undisclosed
  • Jonjoe Kenny - Celtic, loan
  • Beni Baningime - Derby, loan
  • Anthony Gordon - Preston, loan
  • Cenk Tosun - Besiktas, loan

Fulham

In

  • Josh Maja - Bordeaux, loan

Out

  • Neeskens Kebano - Fulham to Middlesbrough, loan
  • Stefan Johansen - QPR, loan
  • Matt O'Riley - MK Dons, undisclosed

Leeds United

Out

  • Aboubakar Kamara - Dijon, loan
  • Jay-Roy Grot - VfL Osnabruck, undisclosed
  • Conor Shaughnessy - Rochdale, undisclosed
  • Jordan Stevens - Bradford, loan
  • Ryan Edmondson - Northampton, loan
  • Robbie Gotts - Salford, loan
  • Rafa Mujica - Las Palmas, loan

Leicester City

In

  • Matty James - Barnsley, end of loan
  • Filip Benkovic - Cardiff, end of loan

Out

  • Demarai Gray - Bayer Leverkusen, undisclosed
  • Filip Benkovic - OH Leuven, loan
  • Admiral Muskwe - Wycombe, loan
  • Callum Wright - Cheltenham, loan
  • Matty James - Coventry, loan
  • Daniel Iversen - Preston, loan
  • Islam Slimani - Lyon, free
  • Darnell Fisher - AFC Wimbledon, loan

Liverpool

In

  • Ben Davies - Preston, £500,000
  • Ozan Kabak - Schalke, loan
  • Liam Hughes - Celtic, undisclosed

Out

  • Liam Millar - Charlton, loan
  • Adam Lewis - Plymouth, loan
  • Sepp Van Den Berg - Preston, loan
  • Takumi Minamino - Southampton, loan

Man City 

Out

  • Patrick Roberts - Derby, loan
  • Jayden Braaf - Udinese, loan
  • Aro Muric - Willem II, loan
  • Taylor Harwood-Bellis - Blackburn, loan
  • Morgan Rogers - Lincoln, loan
  • Nathanael Ogbeta - Shrewsbury, undisclosed
  • Thomas Scott - Port Vale, undisclosed
  • Keke Simmonds - Birmingham, undisclosed

Manchester United

In

  • Amad Diallo - Atalanta, £37.2m
  • Dylan Levitt - Charlton, end of loan

Out

  • Teden Mengi - Derby, loan
  • Facundo Pellistri - Alaves, loan
  • Timothy Fosu-Mensah - Bayer Leverkusen, £1.8m
  • Ethan Laird - MK Dons, loan
  • Jesse Lingard - West Ham, loan
  • Tahith Chong - Club Brugge, loan
  • James Garner - Nottingham Forest, loan

Newcastle United

In

  • Joe Willock - Arsenal, loan

Out

  • DeAndre Yedlin - Galatasaray, undisclosed
  • Rolando Aarons - Huddersfield, undisclosed

Sheffield United

Out

  • Jake Eastwood - Grimsby, loan
  • Rhys Norrington-Davis - Stoke, loan
  • Michael Verrips - Emmen FC, loan

Southampton

In

  • Takumi Minamino - Liverpool, loan

Out

  • Yan Valery - Birmingham, loan

  • Tyreke Johnson - Gillingham, undisclosed
  • Callum Slattery - Gillingham, loan
  • Jake Vokins - Sunderland, loan
  • Dan Long - Bournemouth, loan

Tottenham

In

  • Kazaiah Sterling - Southend United, end of loan

Out

  • Paulo Gazzaniga - Elche, loan
  • Jack Roles - Tottenham to Stevenage, loan
  • Kazaiah Sterling - Greenock Morton, loan
  • Gedson Fernandes - Benfica, end of loan
  • Harvey White - Portsmouth, loan
  • Jubril Okedina - Cambridge, loan
  • Jack Clarke - Stoke, loan
  • Anthony Georgiou - AEL Limassol, undisclosed
  • Brandon Austin - Orlando City, loan
  • Shilow Tracey - Cambridge, loan
  • Troy Parrott - Ipswich, loan
  • Jonathan De Bie - R.W.D. Molenbeek, undisclosed

West Bromwich Albion

In

  • Ainsley Maitland-Niles - Arsenal, loan
  • Okay Yokuslu - Celta Vigo, loan
  • Mbaye Diagne - Galatasaray, loan
  • Robert Snodgrass - West Ham, undisclosed
  • Andy Lonergan - Unattached, free

Out

  • Sam Field - QPR, loan
  • Owen Windsor - Newport County, loan
  • Charlie Austin - QPR, loan
  • Jonathan Bond - LA Galaxy, undisclosed
  • Filip Krovinovic - Benfica, end of loan

West Ham United

In

  • Said Benrahma - Brentford, £20m
  • Jesse Lingard - Man Utd, loan

Out

  • Sebastian Haller - Ajax, undisclosed
  • Robert Snodgrass - West Brom, undisclosed
  • Owen Windsor - Newport, loan
  • Dan Kemp - Leyton Orient, undisclosed
  • Winston Reid - Brentford, loan
  • Oladapo Afolayan - Bolton, loan
  • Aji Alese - Cambridge, loan

Wolverhampton Wanderers

In

  • Willian Jose - Real Sociedad, loan
  • Niall Ennis - Burton, end of loan
  • Morgan Gibbs-White - Swansea, end of loan
  • Terry Taylor - Grimsby, end of loan
  • Patrick Cutrone - Fiorentina, end of loan

Out

  • Luke Matheson - Ipswich, loan
  • Jamie Pardington - Mansfield, loan
  • Niall Ennis - Plymouth, undisclosed
  • Patrick Cutrone - Valencia, loan
  • Terry Taylor - Burton, undisclosed
  • Roderick Miranda - Left by mutual consent

 

