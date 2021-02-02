Deadline Day Transfers: Liverpool Snap Up Kabak, Davies While Everton Seal Josh King Deal

With the January 2021 transfer window coming to a close on Monday, February 1, several clubs across Europe rushed to complete deals that could possibly change their fortunes between now and the end of the season. Arguably the biggest news in the Premier League came from Liverpool, as the Reds signed two centre-backs. In total, Premier League clubs spent just £84.2m for transfers in January, with the biggest deal — Amad Diallo's £37m move from Atalanta to Manchester United — being agreed in the summer.

Deadline day transfers: Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak to Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool landed two players on transfer deadline day even when the arrival of one had previously seemed unlikely at Anfield. The Reds snapped up Ben Davies from Preston North End for a reported £1.6m and also allowed Sepp Van Den Berg to join Preston on loan. Liverpool also got a deal for Ozan Kabak, who will join the club from Schalke on loan until the end of the season with the option to buy in the summer.

The reigning Premier League champions are now better equipped to deal with Virgil van Dijk's continued absence through injury as well as other absentees in the squad. On Monday, it was revealed that centre-back Joel Matip will miss the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury. Liverpool also decided to loan out Takumi Minamino in a bid for the Japanese international to get more game time at south coast club Southampton.

🗣 "Dele Alli is not joining PSG"@FabrizioRomano confirms Tottenham will not let Dele Alli go in the January transfer window #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/ObURCiRBtq — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 1, 2021

Unfortunately for Dele Alli, his loan move to PSG was blocked by Spurs chief Daniel Levy. Reports from The Guardian claim that Spurs rejected three offers from the Ligue 1 giants to keep hold of Alli, despite the Englishman being frozen out by manager Jose Mourinho.

Here are some of the other key Premier League transfers that took place on transfer deadline day:

Ainsley Maitland-Niles from Arsenal to West Brom on loan

Josh King from Bournemouth to Everton

Shane Long from Southampton to Bournemouth

Joe Willock from Arsenal to Newcastle United on loan

Shkodran Mustafi from Arsenal to Schalke

DeAndre Yedlin from Newcastle United to Galatasaray

All January transfers 2021: All deals by Premier League clubs in winter transfer window

Arsenal

In

Martin Odegaard - Real Madrid, loan

Omar Rekik - Hertha Berlin, undisclosed

Tolaji Bola - Rochdale, end of loan

Mat Ryan - Brighton, loan

Out

Mesut Ozil - Fenerbahce, free

Ainsley Maitland-Niles - West Brom, loan

Joe Willock - Newcastle, loan

Shkodran Mustafi - Schalke, free

William Saliba - Nice, loan

Sead Kolasinac - Schalke, loan

Sokratis - Left by mutual consent

Matt Macey - Hibernian, undisclosed

Daniel Ballard - Blackpool, loan extension

Matt Smith - Charlton, loan

Zech Medley - Kilmarnock, loan

Aston Villa

In

Morgan Sanson - Marseille, £14m

Out

Lovre Kalinic - Hajduk Split, loan

Tyreik Wright - Walsall, loan

Conor Hourihane - Swansea, loan

Indiana Vassilev - Cheltenham, loan

Henri Lansbury - released

Brighton

In

Moises Caicedo - Independiente del Valle, £4.5m

Percy Tau - Anderlecht, end of loan

Evan Ferguson - Bohemians, undisclosed

Out

Warren O'Hora - MK Dons, undisclosed

Jayson Molumby - Preston, loan

Viktor Gyokeres - Coventry, loan

Bernardo - Red Bull Salzburg, loan

Mat Ryan - Arsenal, loan

Glenn Murray - Nottingham Forest, undisclosed

Max Sanders - Lincoln, undisclosed

Burnley

In

Dara Costelloe - Galway United, undisclosed

Out

Chris Conn-Clarke - Fleetwood, undisclosed

Adam Phillips - Accrington, loan

Lukas Jensen - Bolton, loan

Bobby Thomas - Barrow, loan

Chelsea

Out

Danny Drinkwater - Kasimpasa, loan

Charlie Brown - MK Dons, undisclosed

Lucas Piazon - Braga, undisclosed

Fikayo Tomori - AC Milan, loan

Crystal Palace

In

Jean-Philippe Mateta - Mainz, loan

Out

Brandon Pierrick - Kilmarnock, loan

Max Meyer - Left by mutual consent

Nya Kirby - Tranmere, loan

Sam Woods - Plymouth, loan

Everton

In

Josh King - Bournemouth, nominal fee

Out

Yannick Bolasie - Middlesbrough, loan

Matthew Pennington - Shrewsbury, loan

Jarrad Branthwaite - Blackburn, loan

Ellis Simms - Blackpool, loan

Cenk Tosun - Besiktas, loan

Jonas Lossl - FC Midtjylland, undisclosed

Jonjoe Kenny - Celtic, loan

Beni Baningime - Derby, loan

Anthony Gordon - Preston, loan

Cenk Tosun - Besiktas, loan

Fulham

In

Josh Maja - Bordeaux, loan

Out

Neeskens Kebano - Fulham to Middlesbrough, loan

Stefan Johansen - QPR, loan

Matt O'Riley - MK Dons, undisclosed

Leeds United

Out

Aboubakar Kamara - Dijon, loan

Jay-Roy Grot - VfL Osnabruck, undisclosed

Conor Shaughnessy - Rochdale, undisclosed

Jordan Stevens - Bradford, loan

Ryan Edmondson - Northampton, loan

Robbie Gotts - Salford, loan

Rafa Mujica - Las Palmas, loan

Leicester City

In

Matty James - Barnsley, end of loan

Filip Benkovic - Cardiff, end of loan

Out

Demarai Gray - Bayer Leverkusen, undisclosed

Filip Benkovic - OH Leuven, loan

Admiral Muskwe - Wycombe, loan

Callum Wright - Cheltenham, loan

Matty James - Coventry, loan

Daniel Iversen - Preston, loan

Islam Slimani - Lyon, free

Darnell Fisher - AFC Wimbledon, loan

Liverpool

In

Ben Davies - Preston, £500,000

Ozan Kabak - Schalke, loan

Liam Hughes - Celtic, undisclosed

Out

Liam Millar - Charlton, loan

Adam Lewis - Plymouth, loan

Sepp Van Den Berg - Preston, loan

Takumi Minamino - Southampton, loan

Man City

Out

Patrick Roberts - Derby, loan

Jayden Braaf - Udinese, loan

Aro Muric - Willem II, loan

Taylor Harwood-Bellis - Blackburn, loan

Morgan Rogers - Lincoln, loan

Nathanael Ogbeta - Shrewsbury, undisclosed

Thomas Scott - Port Vale, undisclosed

Keke Simmonds - Birmingham, undisclosed

Manchester United

In

Amad Diallo - Atalanta, £37.2m

Dylan Levitt - Charlton, end of loan

Out

Teden Mengi - Derby, loan

Facundo Pellistri - Alaves, loan

Timothy Fosu-Mensah - Bayer Leverkusen, £1.8m

Ethan Laird - MK Dons, loan

Jesse Lingard - West Ham, loan

Tahith Chong - Club Brugge, loan

James Garner - Nottingham Forest, loan

Newcastle United

In

Joe Willock - Arsenal, loan

Out

DeAndre Yedlin - Galatasaray, undisclosed

Rolando Aarons - Huddersfield, undisclosed

Sheffield United

Out

Jake Eastwood - Grimsby, loan

Rhys Norrington-Davis - Stoke, loan

Michael Verrips - Emmen FC, loan

Southampton

In

Takumi Minamino - Liverpool, loan

Out

Yan Valery - Birmingham, loan

Tyreke Johnson - Gillingham, undisclosed

Callum Slattery - Gillingham, loan

Jake Vokins - Sunderland, loan

Dan Long - Bournemouth, loan

Tottenham

In

Kazaiah Sterling - Southend United, end of loan

Out

Paulo Gazzaniga - Elche, loan

Jack Roles - Tottenham to Stevenage, loan

Kazaiah Sterling - Greenock Morton, loan

Gedson Fernandes - Benfica, end of loan

Harvey White - Portsmouth, loan

Jubril Okedina - Cambridge, loan

Jack Clarke - Stoke, loan

Anthony Georgiou - AEL Limassol, undisclosed

Brandon Austin - Orlando City, loan

Shilow Tracey - Cambridge, loan

Troy Parrott - Ipswich, loan

Jonathan De Bie - R.W.D. Molenbeek, undisclosed

West Bromwich Albion

In

Ainsley Maitland-Niles - Arsenal, loan

Okay Yokuslu - Celta Vigo, loan

Mbaye Diagne - Galatasaray, loan

Robert Snodgrass - West Ham, undisclosed

Andy Lonergan - Unattached, free

Out

Sam Field - QPR, loan

Owen Windsor - Newport County, loan

Charlie Austin - QPR, loan

Jonathan Bond - LA Galaxy, undisclosed

Filip Krovinovic - Benfica, end of loan

West Ham United

In

Said Benrahma - Brentford, £20m

Jesse Lingard - Man Utd, loan

Out

Sebastian Haller - Ajax, undisclosed

Robert Snodgrass - West Brom, undisclosed

Owen Windsor - Newport, loan

Dan Kemp - Leyton Orient, undisclosed

Winston Reid - Brentford, loan

Oladapo Afolayan - Bolton, loan

Aji Alese - Cambridge, loan

Wolverhampton Wanderers

In

Willian Jose - Real Sociedad, loan

Niall Ennis - Burton, end of loan

Morgan Gibbs-White - Swansea, end of loan

Terry Taylor - Grimsby, end of loan

Patrick Cutrone - Fiorentina, end of loan

Out

Luke Matheson - Ipswich, loan

Jamie Pardington - Mansfield, loan

Niall Ennis - Plymouth, undisclosed

Patrick Cutrone - Valencia, loan

Terry Taylor - Burton, undisclosed

Roderick Miranda - Left by mutual consent

Image Credits - Liverpool, Everton Instagram