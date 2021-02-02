Deadline Day Transfers: Liverpool Snap Up Kabak, Davies While Everton Seal Josh King Deal

With the January 2021 transfer window coming to a close on Monday, February 1, several clubs across Europe rushed to complete deals that could possibly change their fortunes between now and the end of the season. Arguably the biggest news in the Premier League came from Liverpool, as the Reds signed two centre-backs. In total, Premier League clubs spent just £84.2m for transfers in January, with the biggest deal — Amad Diallo's £37m move from Atalanta to Manchester United — being agreed in the summer.
ALSO READ: Does Barcelona Shockingly Still Owe Lionel Messi Small Fortune Of €63.5m In Unpaid Wages?
Deadline day transfers: Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak to Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool landed two players on transfer deadline day even when the arrival of one had previously seemed unlikely at Anfield. The Reds snapped up Ben Davies from Preston North End for a reported £1.6m and also allowed Sepp Van Den Berg to join Preston on loan. Liverpool also got a deal for Ozan Kabak, who will join the club from Schalke on loan until the end of the season with the option to buy in the summer.
The reigning Premier League champions are now better equipped to deal with Virgil van Dijk's continued absence through injury as well as other absentees in the squad. On Monday, it was revealed that centre-back Joel Matip will miss the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury. Liverpool also decided to loan out Takumi Minamino in a bid for the Japanese international to get more game time at south coast club Southampton.
Unfortunately for Dele Alli, his loan move to PSG was blocked by Spurs chief Daniel Levy. Reports from The Guardian claim that Spurs rejected three offers from the Ligue 1 giants to keep hold of Alli, despite the Englishman being frozen out by manager Jose Mourinho.
ALSO READ: UFC Legend Khabib Nurmagomedov Receives Offer To Join Professional Russian Football Club
Here are some of the other key Premier League transfers that took place on transfer deadline day:
- Ainsley Maitland-Niles from Arsenal to West Brom on loan
- Josh King from Bournemouth to Everton
- Shane Long from Southampton to Bournemouth
- Joe Willock from Arsenal to Newcastle United on loan
- Shkodran Mustafi from Arsenal to Schalke
- DeAndre Yedlin from Newcastle United to Galatasaray
ALSO READ: Sergio Ramos To Man United: Real Madrid Star Picks MUFC As His Next Destination
All January transfers 2021: All deals by Premier League clubs in winter transfer window
Arsenal
In
- Martin Odegaard - Real Madrid, loan
- Omar Rekik - Hertha Berlin, undisclosed
- Tolaji Bola - Rochdale, end of loan
- Mat Ryan - Brighton, loan
Out
- Mesut Ozil - Fenerbahce, free
- Ainsley Maitland-Niles - West Brom, loan
- Joe Willock - Newcastle, loan
- Shkodran Mustafi - Schalke, free
- William Saliba - Nice, loan
- Sead Kolasinac - Schalke, loan
- Sokratis - Left by mutual consent
- Matt Macey - Hibernian, undisclosed
- Daniel Ballard - Blackpool, loan extension
- Matt Smith - Charlton, loan
- Zech Medley - Kilmarnock, loan
Aston Villa
In
- Morgan Sanson - Marseille, £14m
Out
- Lovre Kalinic - Hajduk Split, loan
- Tyreik Wright - Walsall, loan
- Conor Hourihane - Swansea, loan
- Indiana Vassilev - Cheltenham, loan
- Henri Lansbury - released
Brighton
In
- Moises Caicedo - Independiente del Valle, £4.5m
- Percy Tau - Anderlecht, end of loan
- Evan Ferguson - Bohemians, undisclosed
Out
- Warren O'Hora - MK Dons, undisclosed
- Jayson Molumby - Preston, loan
- Viktor Gyokeres - Coventry, loan
- Bernardo - Red Bull Salzburg, loan
- Mat Ryan - Arsenal, loan
- Glenn Murray - Nottingham Forest, undisclosed
- Max Sanders - Lincoln, undisclosed
Burnley
In
- Dara Costelloe - Galway United, undisclosed
Out
- Chris Conn-Clarke - Fleetwood, undisclosed
- Adam Phillips - Accrington, loan
- Lukas Jensen - Bolton, loan
- Bobby Thomas - Barrow, loan
Chelsea
Out
- Danny Drinkwater - Kasimpasa, loan
- Charlie Brown - MK Dons, undisclosed
- Lucas Piazon - Braga, undisclosed
- Fikayo Tomori - AC Milan, loan
Crystal Palace
In
- Jean-Philippe Mateta - Mainz, loan
Out
- Brandon Pierrick - Kilmarnock, loan
- Max Meyer - Left by mutual consent
- Nya Kirby - Tranmere, loan
- Sam Woods - Plymouth, loan
Everton
In
- Josh King - Bournemouth, nominal fee
Out
- Yannick Bolasie - Middlesbrough, loan
- Matthew Pennington - Shrewsbury, loan
- Jarrad Branthwaite - Blackburn, loan
- Ellis Simms - Blackpool, loan
- Cenk Tosun - Besiktas, loan
- Jonas Lossl - FC Midtjylland, undisclosed
- Jonjoe Kenny - Celtic, loan
- Beni Baningime - Derby, loan
- Anthony Gordon - Preston, loan
- Cenk Tosun - Besiktas, loan
Fulham
In
- Josh Maja - Bordeaux, loan
Out
- Neeskens Kebano - Fulham to Middlesbrough, loan
- Stefan Johansen - QPR, loan
- Matt O'Riley - MK Dons, undisclosed
Leeds United
Out
- Aboubakar Kamara - Dijon, loan
- Jay-Roy Grot - VfL Osnabruck, undisclosed
- Conor Shaughnessy - Rochdale, undisclosed
- Jordan Stevens - Bradford, loan
- Ryan Edmondson - Northampton, loan
- Robbie Gotts - Salford, loan
- Rafa Mujica - Las Palmas, loan
Leicester City
In
- Matty James - Barnsley, end of loan
- Filip Benkovic - Cardiff, end of loan
Out
- Demarai Gray - Bayer Leverkusen, undisclosed
- Filip Benkovic - OH Leuven, loan
- Admiral Muskwe - Wycombe, loan
- Callum Wright - Cheltenham, loan
- Matty James - Coventry, loan
- Daniel Iversen - Preston, loan
- Islam Slimani - Lyon, free
- Darnell Fisher - AFC Wimbledon, loan
Liverpool
In
- Ben Davies - Preston, £500,000
- Ozan Kabak - Schalke, loan
- Liam Hughes - Celtic, undisclosed
Out
- Liam Millar - Charlton, loan
- Adam Lewis - Plymouth, loan
- Sepp Van Den Berg - Preston, loan
- Takumi Minamino - Southampton, loan
Man City
Out
- Patrick Roberts - Derby, loan
- Jayden Braaf - Udinese, loan
- Aro Muric - Willem II, loan
- Taylor Harwood-Bellis - Blackburn, loan
- Morgan Rogers - Lincoln, loan
- Nathanael Ogbeta - Shrewsbury, undisclosed
- Thomas Scott - Port Vale, undisclosed
- Keke Simmonds - Birmingham, undisclosed
Manchester United
In
- Amad Diallo - Atalanta, £37.2m
- Dylan Levitt - Charlton, end of loan
Out
- Teden Mengi - Derby, loan
- Facundo Pellistri - Alaves, loan
- Timothy Fosu-Mensah - Bayer Leverkusen, £1.8m
- Ethan Laird - MK Dons, loan
- Jesse Lingard - West Ham, loan
- Tahith Chong - Club Brugge, loan
- James Garner - Nottingham Forest, loan
Newcastle United
In
- Joe Willock - Arsenal, loan
Out
- DeAndre Yedlin - Galatasaray, undisclosed
- Rolando Aarons - Huddersfield, undisclosed
Sheffield United
Out
- Jake Eastwood - Grimsby, loan
- Rhys Norrington-Davis - Stoke, loan
- Michael Verrips - Emmen FC, loan
Southampton
In
- Takumi Minamino - Liverpool, loan
Out
-
Yan Valery - Birmingham, loan
- Tyreke Johnson - Gillingham, undisclosed
- Callum Slattery - Gillingham, loan
- Jake Vokins - Sunderland, loan
- Dan Long - Bournemouth, loan
Tottenham
In
- Kazaiah Sterling - Southend United, end of loan
Out
- Paulo Gazzaniga - Elche, loan
- Jack Roles - Tottenham to Stevenage, loan
- Kazaiah Sterling - Greenock Morton, loan
- Gedson Fernandes - Benfica, end of loan
- Harvey White - Portsmouth, loan
- Jubril Okedina - Cambridge, loan
- Jack Clarke - Stoke, loan
- Anthony Georgiou - AEL Limassol, undisclosed
- Brandon Austin - Orlando City, loan
- Shilow Tracey - Cambridge, loan
- Troy Parrott - Ipswich, loan
- Jonathan De Bie - R.W.D. Molenbeek, undisclosed
West Bromwich Albion
In
- Ainsley Maitland-Niles - Arsenal, loan
- Okay Yokuslu - Celta Vigo, loan
- Mbaye Diagne - Galatasaray, loan
- Robert Snodgrass - West Ham, undisclosed
- Andy Lonergan - Unattached, free
Out
- Sam Field - QPR, loan
- Owen Windsor - Newport County, loan
- Charlie Austin - QPR, loan
- Jonathan Bond - LA Galaxy, undisclosed
- Filip Krovinovic - Benfica, end of loan
West Ham United
In
- Said Benrahma - Brentford, £20m
- Jesse Lingard - Man Utd, loan
Out
- Sebastian Haller - Ajax, undisclosed
- Robert Snodgrass - West Brom, undisclosed
- Owen Windsor - Newport, loan
- Dan Kemp - Leyton Orient, undisclosed
- Winston Reid - Brentford, loan
- Oladapo Afolayan - Bolton, loan
- Aji Alese - Cambridge, loan
Wolverhampton Wanderers
In
- Willian Jose - Real Sociedad, loan
- Niall Ennis - Burton, end of loan
- Morgan Gibbs-White - Swansea, end of loan
- Terry Taylor - Grimsby, end of loan
- Patrick Cutrone - Fiorentina, end of loan
Out
- Luke Matheson - Ipswich, loan
- Jamie Pardington - Mansfield, loan
- Niall Ennis - Plymouth, undisclosed
- Patrick Cutrone - Valencia, loan
- Terry Taylor - Burton, undisclosed
- Roderick Miranda - Left by mutual consent
ALSO READ: Real Madrid Suspect Barcelona Of FFP Violation In Lionel Messi's Mammoth Contract
Image Credits - Liverpool, Everton Instagram