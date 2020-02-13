Andres Iniesta Gives Reminder Of His Barcelona Days With Genius Assist For Vissel Kobe

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta delivered a great performance to help his side Vissel Kobe register a win in their first-ever appearance in the Asian Champions League. The Japanese side demolished Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta’zim 5-1. Iniesta ended up providing two assists in the match. Last month, Iniesta helped guide his side Vissel Kobe to their first-ever Emperor's Cup.

Andres Iniesta made his AFC Champions League debut with two incredible assists against Johor Darul Ta’zim. The Spanish legend made his first assist of the match after playing a brilliant ball for Keijiro Ogawa after just 13 minutes in the first half. Iniesta then made his second assist of the match in the 58th minute. The goal was scored by Ogawa again.

The Spaniard was instrumental in setting up Ogawa's hat-trick. The midfielder lifted the ball towards the far post and helped the forward head into an empty goal. Safawi Rasid scored the lone goal for Johor. Meanwhile, Kyogo Furuhashi and Douglas were the other two goal scorers for Vissel Kobe.

Vissel Kobe lead the Group G table ahead of Chinese champions Guangzhou Evergrande and South Korea club Suwon Bluewings.

Barcelona tried to sign Andres Iniesta

Andres Iniesta had joined Vissel Kobe in 2018 after a successful stint with Barcelona. The Catalan giants were willing to bring back the midfielder to Camp Nou on a loan move till the end of the ongoing season. However, according to Sport, Vissel Kobe did not accept Barcelona’s offer. Andres Iniesta spent 16 seasons at Barcelona, making 674 appearances and winning several accolades. He also had a long and illustrious career playing for Spain. Along with Xavi, he had formed a killer partnership for both the teams.

