Manchester United's Jesse Lingard Has Attributes Like Andres Iniesta: Former Coach

Manchester United player Jesse Lingard has seen himself go down from a regular starter at the club to being the face of trolls. The England midfielder has failed to find the target in over 12 months in the Premier League, while has scored twice in all competitions, one each in the Europa League and the FA Cup. With the arrival of Bruno Fernandes, Lingard's future at Old Trafford remains bleak and a summer transfer is on the cards. However, a former Manchester United coach believes Jesse Lingard can still make it at Manchester United while calling his poor form a minor dent.

Jesse Lingard = Andres Iniesta



Obviously. pic.twitter.com/OUO6VtZnFv — Goal (@goal) February 7, 2020

Former Manchester United coach claims Jesse Lingard has attributes similar to Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta

Former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen in The Michael Anthony Show podcast said that Jesse Lingard had attributes similar to those of Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta. The Dutchman helped to develop the 27-year-old Lingard through Manchester United’s academy system, alongside the likes of Paul Pogba and Ravel Morrison and maintains full faith in Lingard’s ball-playing qualities. Meulensteen believes that Lingard remains capable of securing a long-term future with Manchester United, with there no suspicions in his ability or attitude, and feels he simply needs a slice of luck.

Lingard needs a slice of luck to regain his spark: Rene Meulensteen

Jesse Lingard has always had “attributes” in his game similar to those of Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta, says Rene Meulensteen, with the Manchester United attacker enduring a slight “dent” in his confidence at present. Meulensteen says that under Louis van Gaal, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford suddenly got a chance to play in the first team and that’s the kind of luck Lingard needs again to rediscover his form.

Manchester United's Jesse Lingard struggling for form

Jesse Lingard has showcased his talent at times, becoming a regular for both Machester United and England in the process, but has been scraping around for form for over a year now. Meulensteen feels that it is on the current coaching team and player himself to discover a way of reviving the spark. Lingard has found himself ignored in recent England squads, has made 32 appearances for Manchester United across all competitions this season and is far from showing Iniesta like qualities which Meulensteen thinks the England midfielder possesses.

