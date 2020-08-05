Nicolas Anelka Controversy: French Striker's Nazi Celebration Shook Premier League In 2013

Two-time Premier League winner Nicolas Anelka played for several top clubs in Europe but was no stranger to controversy. The 'Anelka: Misunderstood' documentary has become the talk of the town as it highlighted some of the French star's most controversial moments during his football career. One major Nicolas Anelka controversy that took place in 2013 during his time with West Bromwich Albion was the Nazi celebration. The Nicolas Anelka Nazi celebration grabbed Premier League headlines at the time and was met with plenty of mixed reactions from all across Europe.

Nicolas Anelka controversy: Nicolas Anelka Nazi celebration

While plying his trade at West Bromwich Albion in 2013, Nicolas Anelka scored in a 3-3 draw against West Ham and celebrated by making a "quenelle" gesture. According to reports from The Guardian, the "quenelle" was invented by the French comedian Dieudonné M'Bala as a provocative downward version of the Nazi salute. Following the game, Anelka tweeted that his Nazi celebration was a special dedication to the comedian. The Nicolas Anelka controversy was caught on video by the Premier League but the Frenchman denied his use of the sign was anti-Semitic.

The Nicolas Anelka Nazi celebration came to the fore with several repercussions as French players around the world made similar gestures while celebrating their goals. The Jewish community took serious offence to the method of celebration and Zoopla, which was co-owned by Jewish businessman Alex Chesterman, ended their sponsorship agreement with West Brom. The FA also banned Nicolas Anelka for five matches and fined him £80,000.

Anelka: Misunderstood is now streaming.



Come for the fascinating insight into one of the Premier League's most controversial figures, stay for stuff like this: pic.twitter.com/qFUw90lhWH — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) August 5, 2020

Nicolas Anelka controversy: Nicolas Anelka Netflix documentary

Nicolas Anelka's 'Misunderstood' airs on Wednesday, August 5 and delves into the controversial life of the former footballer. From being sent home at the 2010 World Cup after an outburst with the France boss to the striker switching six clubs in eight years, the documentary takes an in-depth look into the string of Nicolas Anelka's controversies. The Anelka: Misunderstood documentary also features interviews from football icons including Thierry Henry, Didier Drogba and Arsene Wenger.

Nicolas Anelka career and achievements

Nicolas Anelka began his senior career at PSG before moving to Arsenal in 1997. Having won the Premier League title with the Gunners in his debut season, Anelka moved to Real Madrid and won the Champions League. The French striker then moved back to PSG and was loaned out to Liverpool. Anelka had stints at Man City, Fenerbache and Bolton Wanderers before joining Chelsea in 2008. The Frenchman spent four seasons at Chelsea and won the Premier League and Champions League.

Anelka then moved to Shanghai Shenhua in 2012 but was loaned out to Juventus for the second half of the season where he won the Serie A title with the Old Lady. Anelka joined West Brom late in 2013 and ended his career with Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League. He also won Euro 2000 with France and scored 14 goals in 69 appearances for Les Bleus as his controversial international career ended in 2010.

