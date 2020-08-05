Real Madrid’s Zinedine Zidane Named World’s Best Coach Ahead Of Klopp And Guardiola

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has been named as the world's best coach by a French newspaper, beating the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola to the title. The Frenchman won a La Liga title, three Champions Leagues, two UEFA Super Cups, two Club World Cups and a Spanish Super Cup in his first spell at Real Madrid before surprisingly leaving the club in the summer of 2018. However, Zidane returned 10 months later and has gone on to win another LaLiga title and Super Cup with Real Madrid to continue his astonishing record at the club as manager.

Zinedine Zidane deemed world's best coach

French newspaper L'Equipe crowned the Real Madrid boss as the world's best coach following his remarkable achievements with Los Blancos over the past few years. On Zidane, they wrote: "Zidane has experienced plenty of success with one club with very rarely suffered defeat. To win three UCL titles in a row (2016, 2017, 2018) and then reclaim the LaLiga title with Real Madrid last month is an incredible achievement". Zidane will have another chance at winning the UCL this season but faces an uphill task as his side need to overturn a 2-1 deficit against Man City in the second leg of their last-16 clash at the Etihad Stadium on Friday.

Zidane first took charge of the Real Madrid first team back in January 2016 but left the club after two and a half seasons in charge. Zidane was then reappointed at the helm in March 2019, replacing the struggling Santiago Solari. The Frenchman guided Real Madrid to their first LaLiga title in three years as Los Blancos overtook Barcelona in the title race when the season resumed following the coronavirus pandemic. Barcelona had a two-point lead over Real Madrid when the LaLiga season resumed in June.

The 48-year-old Zidane beat the likes of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City's Pep Guardiola to the title. Jurgen Klopp led Liverpool to their first league title in 30 years and also won the UCL title last campaign. Pep Guardiola's team created history by winning the domestic treble for the first time in England last season. Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho failed to make it into the top three as it was claimed that the Portuguese boss 'lost his mojo for some time'.

