LaLiga Ambassador Rohit Sharma Lauds Real Madrid Legend Iker Casillas On 'glorious' Career

Indian opening batsman and LaLiga ambassador Rohit Sharma took to Twitter to send his congratulatory wishes to legendary Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas following his retirement on Tuesday. Iker Casillas officially announced his retirement from football on social media and a number of fans sent in their heartfelt wishes to the 39-year-old. Casillas' last professional game was a 2-2 league draw for Porto against Rio Ave on April 26, 2019. Casillas has not played competitive football since May 2019 after he suffered a heart attack during a training session with Porto.

ALSO READ: Transfer News LIVE: Man United To Walk Away From £108m Sancho Transfer Over Deal Demands

Lo importante es el camino que recorres y la gente que te acompaña, no el destino al que te lleva, porque eso con trabajo y esfuerzo, llega solo y creo que puedo decir, sin dudar, que ha sido el camino y el destino soñado #Grac1as pic.twitter.com/xb8ucs9REh — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) August 4, 2020

Iker Casillas retires: Casillas retirement wishes pour in on social media

On Tuesday, Iker Casillas announced his retirement from football on social media. Casillas explained that it was the most difficult day of his sporting career but it was time to say goodbye. The Spanish icon went on to thank Real Madrid and Porto along with all of his teammates and coaches who had been a part of his incredible journey. Tributes from fans poured in following the Iker Casillas retirement news and LaLiga ambassador Rohit Sharma also jumped on the bandwagon to send in his wishes for the Real Madrid and Spain great.

ALSO READ: Did Maradona Endure More Brutality On The Field Than Messi, Ronaldo? This Video Is Proof

Congratulations on a glorious career, San Iker! You've made your mark in @LaLigaEN’s history and inspired countless young players 👏 #Grac1as, @IkerCasillas! pic.twitter.com/vmDhDBSMWq — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 4, 2020

Iker Casillas retires: LaLiga ambassador Rohit Sharma sends wishes

Indian cricket superstar Rohit Sharma congratulated Iker Casillas on his 'glorious career' in a Twitter tribute to the Spanish legend. Sharma referred to Casillas as 'San Iker' and stated that the Real Madrid legend made his mark in LaLiga history having been associated with the Spanish giants for 25 years. LaLiga brand ambassador Rohit Sharma also thanked Casillas for being an inspiration to countless other youngsters around the world.

Rohit Sharma was announced as the brand ambassador of LaLiga in December 2019 and became the first non-footballer in the league’s 90-year-old history to endorse the brand. Sharma revealed that he was a massive Real Madrid fan in school and always dreamt of an opportunity to be associated with LaLiga.

ALSO READ: Real Madrid’s Zinedine Zidane Named World’s Best Coach Ahead Of Klopp And Guardiola

Iker Casillas career achievements and titles

During his time at Real Madrid, Iker Casillas won five LaLiga titles, three UCLs, two Spanish Cups, four Spanish Super Cups and two Spanish Cups. At Porto, Casillas won the Primeira Liga and two Portuguese Super Cups. At the international level, Casillas won two Euro Championships (2008, 2012) and one World Cup with Spain in 2010.

ALSO READ: Nathan Ake Gets Engaged With Girlfriend Ahead Of Big-money Move To Man City

Image Credits - Iker Casillas Instagram