Angel City Owners: Natalie Portman, Serena Williams Among Investors In New NWSL Club In LA

The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) on Tuesday announced that it had granted expansion team rights to Los Angeles, with a diverse set of individuals becoming Angel City owners. With this, the Angel City soccer team is set to become the league’s 11th team. What is special about the announcement is that the majority of Angel City owners are women, who are working together to bring women’s football to Los Angeles.

Angel City owners bring women’s football to Los Angeles

The Los Angeles club will debut in spring 2022. While the official venue and name will be revealed later, the Angel City investors are calling the club “Angel City” in honour of its new hometown, the press release revealed. Angel City will join the NWSL after Racing Louisville FC join the league in 2021. The newly formed club took to social media after their inclusion was confirmed, sharing an inspirational video revolving around how it is time to reshape expectations on and off the field and bring a revolution to women’s soccer in the United States.

Angel City soccer club has several famous investors

In true Los Angeles style, the Angle City soccer team has a distinguished set of owners. Several YouTubers, venture capitalists, former football players amongst others form part of the Angel City investors pool. The Angel City soccer team is led by famous personalities such as Academy Award-winning actress Natalie Portman, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, late-night talk show host Lilly Singh, technology venture capitalist Kara Nortman and media and gaming entrepreneur Julie Uhrman.

A total of 12 former US Women’s National Team players also serve as Angel City owners. The list includes Julie Foudy, Mia Hamm, Rachel Buehler, Shannon Boxx, Amanda Cromwell, Lorrie Fair Allen amongst others. The Angel City soccer team has seen people from all walks of life invest in the club. Amongst the list of Angel City owners, the club also counts on Netflix VP Original Content Cindy Holland, author Glennon Doyle and Hollywood celebrity Eva Longoria. While the Angel City owners list is impressive in itself, it has also managed to set a bit of a record. With the founding investors' group including Serena Williams and her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr, the two-year-old becomes the youngest person to become a pro sports owner.

How much is Natalie Portman net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Natalie Portman has a net worth of $90 million. Over the years, the Natalie Portman net worth has increased as the actress has made investments in several ventures. After becoming a part-owner in Angel City soccer, the actress explained in a statement that she is excited to announce the first women majority-owned and led ownership group

How much is Serena Williams’ net worth?

According to Essentially Sports, the tennis icon has a net worth of $200 million. In recent times, the Serena Williams net worth has also increased as the tennis legend endorses famous brands like Nike, Wilson and Gatorade. Talking about the investment, Williams' spouse Alexis Ohanian revealed that this will ensure that his daughter has a front-row seat to the women's soccer revolution

Disclaimer: The above Serena Williams net worth and Natalie Portman net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.

