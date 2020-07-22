Serena Williams’ Two-year-old Daughter Becomes Youngest Owner In Pro Sports

Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, the two-year-old daughter of Serena Williams regularly makes an appearance on her mother’s social media handles. Serena Williams is regularly seen spending time with her and shares pictures of playing tennis with Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr in matching outfits. Now, the latest announcement made by Alexis Ohanian, the father of Serena Williams' daughter has awarded her with a unique distinction in pro sports.

NWSL awards expansion team rights to Los Angeles

The teams official name and venue will be announced by the end of the year, “Angel City” will bring women’s soccer to LA in Spring 2022!!

Backed by some incredible people, majority owned and led by women 🤩 pic.twitter.com/PiORRAPTOP — The NWSL Show (@TheNWSLshow) July 21, 2020

A press release on the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) website on Tuesday announced that it had awarded the expansion team rights to bring a professional women’s soccer team to Los Angeles to kick off in Spring 2022. The team, titled Angel City is led by a majority woman-founded group with Academy Award-winning actress Natalie Portman at the helm. Other members part of the group include venture capitalist Kara Nortman, media and gaming entrepreneur Julie Uhrman and Reddit co-founder and venture capitalist Alexis Ohanian amongst several others. While the exact venue and the official name will be announced later in the year, the team is currently being called Angel City.

Serena Williams’ daughter becomes part-owner of NSWL team Angel City

Angel City is owned by a group of former US Women's National Team players, YouTubers, and venture capitalists, amongst others. However, one of the most notable owners of Angel City is Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, Serena Williams' daughter. With this development, two-year-old Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr becomes the youngest ever owner in pro sports. Speaking about his daughter becoming part-owner, Alexis Ohanian said in the press release that he is proud to be part of this wonderful group working to bring a women’s professional football club to Los Angeles. He said while he is a fan of the game, he also sees massive potential in women’s sport.

Serena Williams *and her daughter Alexis Ohanian, Jr.* in the founding investor group



This is awesome. https://t.co/J50H4cbANL — Theresa Hebert (@tchebert23) July 21, 2020

Ohanian disclosed that he is investing on behalf of his family as creating more opportunities for women’s sports is important to both Serena Williams and him. Speaking about Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr becoming a part owner, the venture capitalist admitted that as someone who spends hours kicking around a football with his two-year-old daughter, he wanted her to have a front-row seat to this revolution. While concluding, Ohanian said that his investment is driven with the motive of moulding a better future for his daughter.

With the investment in Angel City, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr becomes the youngest owner in pro sports with her part ownership in the NWSL team. In the past, few people under the age of 40 have invested in pro teams. LeBron James invested to acquire a minority stake in Liverpool Football Club at the age of 26, while tech entrepreneur Robert Pera bought the National Basketball League's Memphis Grizzlies when he was 34.

Image Courtesy: instagram/serenawilliams