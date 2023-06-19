Indian Team Donates Rs 20 Lakh To Train Tragedy Victims After Intercontinental Cup Victory

Why you’re reading this: India won the 2023 Hero Intercontinental Cup by defeating Lebanon. Team India continued their unblemished run in the competition by defeating both Vanuatu and Mongolia in addition to drawing their previous match against Lebanon. India now ranks 98th in the world according to FIFA after winning the final on Sunday at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India.

3 things you need to know

India has been allocated a spot in Pot 2 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers draw

India received 1 crore INR from the Odisha government after winning the Cup

India recedes to donate a huge amount of money from the money received

Indian football team donates monet to Balasore train accident victims

The India men’s football team have announced that they will be donating 20 percent of the prize money received from the Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik to help with relief operations following the devastating train disaster that took place in the state earlier this month. The tragedy was reported to kill 291 people and left approximately 900 people injured and many people went missing in the Balasore Train accident.

During the post match celebrations the Chief Minister of Odisha announced that the Indian team will be getting Rs. 1 Crore as prize for winning the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2023.

In a Tweet this Sunday morning the Team India announced that they are grateful for the gesture by the Government of Odisha for giving them a team bonus after their victory. However, after a collective decision by the players of the Indian squad has decided to donate Rs. 20 lakh rupees for relief and rehabilitation for the families that have been affected by the train accident. However, the team emphasizes that there is nothing that can compensate for the loss of the families and the people who were traveling but the team hopes to play a little part in assisting the families coping with the loss caused by the Balasore Train accident.

We’re grateful for the gesture by the Government of Odisha to award the team with a cash bonus for our win.



In what was an instant and collective decision by the dressing room, we’ve decided to donate Rs. 20 lakh of that money towards relief and rehabilitation… pic.twitter.com/l2SbRzUeKJ — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 19, 2023

What is next for Indian Football Team?

Indian football team is all set to participate in the SAFF Championship from June 21, 2023 where they will be facing Pakistan in their first match of the competition. After that India recently announced that they will be participating in the King's Cup in Thailand from 7th to 10th September, 2023. This knockout competition will include four teams: Thailand, Iraq, Lebanon, and India.