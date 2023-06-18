Intercontinental Cup: Sunil Chhetri, Chhangte Goals Lead India To Become Champions

Why you are reading this: India beat Lebanon to be crowned champions of the 2023 Hero Intercontinental Cup. Team India extended their streak of being unbeaten in the competition as they drew their previous meeting against Lebanon and defeated both Vanuatu and Mongolia. The side that was rated higher than them (101) in the final, Lebanon, was defeated by India, who went on to win the trophy on Sunday at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India.

3 things you need to know

India moves to 98th in the FIFA ranking and reserves a berth in Pot 2 for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers draw.

Lallianzuala Chhangte has been named the Hero of the Match in the Final

Sandesh Jhingan wins the Hero of the Tournament award

IND vs LBN Match Report: First Half

The highly anticipated Intercontinental Cup Final between India and Lebanon kicked off with both teams showing determination from the start. India, buoyed by their previous victories in the tournament, displayed early aggression. However, Lebanon swiftly wrestled control and began spraying the ball around in the Indian half, attempting to find their rhythm, but was denied by the defenders and the keeper, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

India had a good chance in the 16th minute when their captain, Sunil Chhetri, received a long ball forward and could get ahead of the defenders but could not touch the ball since the custodian had already grabbed it. Lallianzuala Chhangte surged into the box in the 20th minute and produced an outstanding cross as India kept up their offensive momentum. Sahal's attempt from outside the box was unfortunately blocked after deflecting off a Lebanese player.

Both teams battled for dominance throughout the first half, with Lebanon seeking to take control after India's early aggression. A free-kick for Lebanon in the 38th minute proved fruitless as the ball flew over the goal, resulting in a throw-in. Anirudh Thapa's well-executed sliding tackle in the 44th minute halted Lebanon's attack, and the first half concluded with the scoreline still level at 0-0.

IND vs LBN Match Report: Second Half:

After both sides returned from the 15-minute break, the second half was the subject of increased expectations from both teams. India, which is known for its offensive competence, broke the score sheet. When Chhangte crossed the ball beautifully into the area in the 46th minute, Indian captain Sunil Chhetri was there to swiftly put it past the goalkeeper to give India the lead.

India continued to assert their dominance and made changes in the 58th minute, sending Mahesh and Rohit to take the field. On the other hand, Lebanon tried to unite and create some dangerous chances, but their efforts were largely thwarted by India's resolute defence, with Sandesh Jhingan and Gurpreet acting like walls.

The 65th minute was the most crucial moment when substitute Mahesh took a shot that was saved by the goalkeeper, but Chhangte showed his agility and quickness to shoot the ball on the rebound and convert it into a historic goal, doubling India's lead. With that, he made himself the man of the match with a goal and an assist.

In the 80th minute, a low cross from the left side caused a moment of panic in the Indian defence area, but goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu prevented Lebanon from attempting to return to the game. India expertly controlled the game in the closing stages. As the home fans started celebrating early, India applied the famous Diego Simeone tactics of parking the bus and denying Lebanon any major opportunities to mount a comeback.

As the referee blew the final whistle, India emerged victorious, clinching the Intercontinental Cup title with a 2-0 win. Goals from Chhetri and Chhangte sealed the victory for the Indian team. The victory marked a memorable achievement for India.

India's victory in the Intercontinental Cup final not only highlights the nation's impressive growth in international football but also offers hope for their future ambitions on the international scene. Their dedication to the game, talent, and hard work was evident in their journey to become champions.