ANL Vs OSA Dream11 prediction, Team, Top Picks, J League 2020-21 Match Preview

Kashima Antlers will lock horns against Cerezo Osaka in the last game of the J-league season at the Kashima Soccer Stadium, Kashim, Japan. The fixture will be played on Saturday, December 19 at 10:30 am IST. Here's a look at our ANL vs OSA Dream11 prediction, ANL vs OSA Dream11 team and the probable ANL vs OSA playing 11.
Both teams have a chance to make it to the AFC Champions League qualifiers. The winner of the game can hope to make it to the AFC Champions League qualifiers provided Nagoya lose their match against Sanfrecce Hiroshima. Cerezo Osaka are 4th in the table with 59 points while Kashima Antlers are 5th in the table with 58 points. Based on recent form, our ANL vs OSA match prediction is that the game will be a close one with both teams hoping for a qualification
【Match Preview 鹿島戦】“ロティーナ・セレッソ”のラストマッチ。勝利を掴み、有終の美を飾りたい#cerezo #セレッソ大阪 #清武弘嗣 #奥埜博亮https://t.co/xkYzbJxpnl— セレッソ大阪オフィシャル (@crz_official) December 18, 2020
The two sides have squared off 27 times so far. Kashima Antlers have 18 wins while Osaka have seven with both having drawn two games.
Kashima Antlers probable 11 -Yuya Oki, Ikuma Sekigawa, Tomoya Inukai, Kei Koizumi, Koki Machida, Kento Misao, Léo Silva, Shouma Doi, Juan Alano, Everaldo Stum
Cerezo Osaka probable 11 - Kim Jin-Hyeon, Matej Jonjic, Ayumu Seko, Eiichi Katayama, Yusuke Maruhashi, Naoyuki Fujita, Leandro Desábato, Riku Matsuda, Hiroshi Kiyotake, Yuta Toyokawa, Bruno Mendes.
ANL vs OSA live: Kashima Antlers top picks
Everaldo Stum
Léo Silva
ANL vs OSA live: Cerezo Osaka top picks
Bruno Mendes
Naoyuki Fujita
Yuya Oki - Goalkeeper
Tomoya Inukai, Yusuke Maruhashi, Ikuma Sekigawa - Defenders
Juan Alano (Vice-Captain), Léo Silva, Leandro Desábato, Hiroshi Kiyotake - Midfielders
Bruno Mendes, Everaldo Stum (Captain) - Strikers
Note: The above ANL vs OSA Dream11 prediction, ANL vs OSA Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ANL vs OSA Dream11 team and ANL vs OSA Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
Image Credits: Kashima Antlers Twitter