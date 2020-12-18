ANL Vs OSA Dream11 prediction, Team, Top Picks, J League 2020-21 Match Preview

Kashima Antlers will lock horns against Cerezo Osaka in the last game of the J-league season at the Kashima Soccer Stadium, Kashim, Japan. The fixture will be played on Saturday, December 19 at 10:30 am IST. Here's a look at our ANL vs OSA Dream11 prediction, ANL vs OSA Dream11 team and the probable ANL vs OSA playing 11.

ANL vs OSA live: ANL vs OSA Dream11 prediction and preview

Both teams have a chance to make it to the AFC Champions League qualifiers. The winner of the game can hope to make it to the AFC Champions League qualifiers provided Nagoya lose their match against Sanfrecce Hiroshima. Cerezo Osaka are 4th in the table with 59 points while Kashima Antlers are 5th in the table with 58 points. Based on recent form, our ANL vs OSA match prediction is that the game will be a close one with both teams hoping for a qualification

ANL vs OSA live: Kashima Antlers vs Cerezo Osaka Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off 27 times so far. Kashima Antlers have 18 wins while Osaka have seven with both having drawn two games.

ANL vs OSA Dream11 prediction: Probable ANL vs OSA playing 11

Kashima Antlers probable 11 -Yuya Oki, Ikuma Sekigawa, Tomoya Inukai, Kei Koizumi, Koki Machida, Kento Misao, Léo Silva, Shouma Doi, Juan Alano, Everaldo Stum

Cerezo Osaka probable 11 - Kim Jin-Hyeon, Matej Jonjic, Ayumu Seko, Eiichi Katayama, Yusuke Maruhashi, Naoyuki Fujita, Leandro Desábato, Riku Matsuda, Hiroshi Kiyotake, Yuta Toyokawa, Bruno Mendes.

ANL vs OSA live: Top picks for ANL vs OSA Dream11 team

ANL vs OSA live: Kashima Antlers top picks

Everaldo Stum

Léo Silva

ANL vs OSA live: Cerezo Osaka top picks

Bruno Mendes

Naoyuki Fujita

ANL vs OSA Dream11 prediction: ANL vs OSA Dream11 team

Yuya Oki - Goalkeeper

Tomoya Inukai, Yusuke Maruhashi, Ikuma Sekigawa - Defenders

Juan Alano (Vice-Captain), Léo Silva, Leandro Desábato, Hiroshi Kiyotake - Midfielders

Bruno Mendes, Everaldo Stum (Captain) - Strikers

Note: The above ANL vs OSA Dream11 prediction, ANL vs OSA Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ANL vs OSA Dream11 team and ANL vs OSA Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Kashima Antlers Twitter