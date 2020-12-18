Wolves Interested In Signing Liverpool Forward Divock Origi To Replace Injured Jimenez

Wolves have shown interest in signing Liverpool forward Divock Origi. It is being reported that Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp has given the go-ahead to see the Belgian move to his Premier League rivals. Jurgen Klopp is expected to let the Liverpool forward move after he has struggled to make an impact in the ongoing season.

The 25-year-old has been handed only seven starts this year. The arrival of Diogo Jota from Wolves has sent the Belgian further down the pecking order as he is now reported to be Liverpool boss Klopp's last choice as an attacker. With only seven Premier League minutes to his name, Divock Origi would be looking for an opportunity away from Anfield in order to get more minutes. He is expected to move away from Merseyside once the transfer window re-opens in January 2021.

Also Read Tottenham’s Son Heung-min Wins FIFA Puskas Award For His INCREDIBLE Solo Goal Vs Burnley

Origi transfer news: Origi to Wolves possible?

Wolves had earlier made an unsuccessful attempt to sign the Belgian back in 2018. Origi opted to stay with the Reds of Merseyside and fight for a place in the starting 11. However, with the European Championship set to be played in 2021, Divock Origi will look to find a team where he can get more than a decent share of minutes and give himself a chance to be a part of Roberto Martinez’s squad in the Belgium team for the tournament.

Also Read Man United Have Scored Most Points In The Premier League Since Their 1-6 Mauling Vs Spurs

Raul Jimenez injury

Wolves on the other hand are also dipping their toes in the transfer market after seeing their star striker Raul Jimenez sidelined due to a major injury. Raul Jimenez suffered from a fractured skull when the Mexican international clashed his head against David Luiz during Wolves' visit to the Emirates last month.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s team did manage a win against Arsenal but it came at a heavy cost. Despite being seen roaming around the training facilities, Wolves’ striker Jimenez is still expected to remain sidelined for a long time. With fixtures coming in thick and fast, Wolves will be looking for backup striking options.

Also Read Premier League Agrees Three-year, £367M deal With Qatari-based Broadcasters BeIN Sports

Wolves are reported to have had a look at a few players who they want to during midseason. The Athletic has reported that Wolves are monitoring quite a few players and are expected to decide on bringing them either by loan or a permanent move. Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has refrained from commenting much on the club’s transfer window plan. However, he has hinted at the idea of signing players and making improvements in the squad.

Also Read Sergio Ramos Dedicates selection In FIFA’s World XI For 2020 To Victims Of COVID-19