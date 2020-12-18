Wayne Rooney Congratulates Son Kai As He Joins Manchester United Academy

Former England captain Wayne Rooney enjoyed a stellar career at Manchester United, winning every possible honour with the Red Devils during his 13-year stint at Old Trafford. The 35-year-old is now the interim manager at EFL Championship side Derby County, having joined them earlier this year. Following his footsteps is his eldest son Kai Rooney, who has officially joined the Manchester United academy.

Wayne Rooney son: Former Man United skipper's 11-year-old son joins Red Devils academy

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney took to social media on Thursday to reveal that his eldest son Kai had joined the club's academy. The 35-year-old shared a picture of Kai Rooney signing his Man United contract and revealed that it was indeed a proud day for him and congratulated the 11-year-old for continuing the hard work. Kai had been linked with Manchester City's academy as a 10-year-old, but the youngster has now committed himself to Man United where he has a chance to follow in his father's footsteps. Kai's signing comes in after the Red Devils have continued their aggressive approach of signing young footballers, with the likes of Marc Jurado, Charlie McNeill, Joe Hugill and Alvaro Fernandez joining the club in the summer.

Proud day. Kai signing for @ManUtd. Keep up the hard work son ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tTYuUZj7yn — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) December 17, 2020

Man United coach Mike Phelan jokes that he couldn't handle another Rooney having spent a lot of time with Wayne. The former England international became the most expensive teenager in football history when he signed for United in a £27 million transfer from boyhood club Everton in August 2004 and went on to make 559 appearances, scoring 253 goals. Phelan served as a coach during Sir Alex Ferguson's time as Man United boss, before returning to the club under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Kai held up the No.10 shirt during his contract signing, the same number which his father Wayne wore during his time at Old Trafford.

Not sure I can handle another😳 keep grafting young un and listen to yer Dad 😉 — Mike Phelan (@Mike_Phelan_1) December 17, 2020

Wayne Rooney won 12 major trophies at Manchester United including five Premier League titles and the Champions League. He later returned to Everton in 2017, before spells at DC United and Derby County. The 35-year-old was signed in a player-coach role, but he has now taken over the managerial role on an interim basis after the sacking of Philip Cocu at Pride Park last month.

(Image Courtesy: Wayne Rooney Twitter)