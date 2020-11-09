Ansu Fati Injury Update: Barcelona Youngster To Undergo Meniscus Surgery On Monday

Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati has been in scintillating form since last season, particularly with the departure of Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid the previous summer. The 17-year-old who has managed 10 appearances under manager Ronald Koeman already, suffered a major setback last week, sustaining an injury during his side's thumping victory over Real Betis.

Ansu Fati surgery on the cards following injury in Barcelona vs Real Betis clash

Ansu Fati started the game for Barcelona vs Real Betis but was subbed off after sustaining an injury in the first half. The youngster threatened the Real Betis defence twice in the initial minutes of the game but failed to bag the opener. Following the injury, he was replaced by club icon Lionel Messi.

Following the conclusion of the game, Barcelona confirmed that Ansu Fati had sustained an injury to his meniscus. The forward will undergo an operation to get rid of his injury woes on Monday. Barcelona, via an official statement, confirmed knee specialist Dr Ramon Cugat will conduct the surgery, with thorough supervision of the medical team of the club.

Ansu Fati out for four months? Ansu Fati return time scale yet to be confirmed

Ansu Fati's meniscus might have to be sutured and not removed with the doctors keen on protecting it in the best way possible. If his meniscus is removed, then the striker will be forced to sit on the sidelines for a period lasting between three to five months. If the meniscus is sutured, the recovery period could be reduced.

The decision to remove or suture the meniscus will be taken during the surgery. "Once this intervention is completed, a new communique will be provided with information on the result and the approximate time the player will be out," said Barcelona in an official statement on the Ansu Fati injury update.

Ansu Fati injury update: Will Dembele replace the Spain striker?

In the 10 appearances that he has managed this season, Ansu Fati has scored five times, while also bagging four assists, underlining his importance for Ronald Koeman. The Dutch tactician will now have to find an alternative for the Spain international. Interestingly, Ousmane Dembele's recovery and his sublime form in the past of a couple of games come as a major relief for the manager. Dembele, therefore, is most likely to slot in as Fati's replacement.

Image courtesy: Barcelona Twitter