Ansu Fati Missed Out On Match Of The Match Award Owing To BIZARRE Technicality

Ronald Koeman oversaw his side's first official game with a sensational 4-0 victory against Villarreal, with teenage sensation Ansu Fati emerging as the outstanding performer of the night. The young Spaniard stunned a Villareal side that made some shrewd acquisitions in this summer window. However, despite scoring a brace for Barcelona, the 17-year-old could not bag the Man of the Match award owing to a bizarre technicality.

Ansu Fati goals sink Villareal as Koeman reign gets underway

Ansu Fati scored the first goal of the Ronald Koeman era, striking the ball into the net after receiving a sublime pass from Jordi Alba in the 15th minute. The Barcelona youngster went on to double his tally within four minutes as he sealed a sensational effort from Philippe Coutinho's counter-attack.

Besides Ansu Fati, Lionel Messi also managed to get on the scoresheet as he converted Barcelona's third goal from the spot. Their scintillating goal-scoring spree was further coupled with an own goal from Pau Torres just before the end of the first half.

Ansu FATI MOTM: Beer sponsorship, striker's age a deterrent

With two goals in the game, it was clear that Ansu Fati should have been crowned the Man of the Match. Instead, LaLiga decided to acknowledge Jordi Alba's effort. It has since been revealed that Ansu Fati could not be handed the award because the Man of the Match is sponsored by a beer company, Budweiser.

Ansu Fati could not be chosen as the Man of the Match for Barcelona tonight because the sponsors are a beer company (Budweiser) and he's underage. Jordi Alba is MOTM instead. — Get Spanish Football News (@GSpanishFN) September 27, 2020

While receiving the Man of the Match award, a player is expected to sip some beer. However, since Ansu Fati is 17, he cannot legally chug a beer, which is why defender Jordi Alba was instead crowned Man of the Match. Despite not bagging the award, the young Catalan star had a mesmerising start to the LaLiga campaign, with Barcelona laying down a clear indicator that they mean business this season.

Ansu Fati MOTM: Youngster's stats so far

Ansu Fati rose to fame under Ernesto Valverde the previous season. Although he managed to make 24 appearances in LaLiga, the young forward struck only seven goals in the competition. In all, he netted eight times in 33 appearances. With a brace already in his first game this season, Ansu Fati is expected to play a greater role under Koeman. Meanwhile, Barcelona next come up against Celta Vigo on Thursday (Friday according to IST).

