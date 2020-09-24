Barcelona Sensation Ansu Fati’s Release Clause Now At €400m After Contract Extension

On Thursday, Barcelona confirmed 17-year-old winger Ansu Fati has officially joined the first-team squad, having progressed through the ranks at La Masia for eight years. The LaLiga giants revealed that Fati, who was already training and playing with the senior squad since the beginning of last season, will wear number the No. 22 jersey previously worn by Arturo Vidal. It was also confirmed that Ansu Fati's release clause at Barcelona is now a whopping €400 million (£367m), having signed a deal that will keep him at the Camp Nou until 2024.

ALSO READ: Liverpool Vs Arsenal EPL Kickoff Time Moved By 15 Mins, Fans React Hilariously

Ansu Fati transfer news: Ansu Fati release clause at Barcelona

Earlier this month, reports from the Daily Mirror revealed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man United were keeping tabs on Barcelona's Ansu Fati as an alternative if they failed to sign Jadon Sancho from Dortmund. The teenage winger impressed a number of suitors with his displays for Barcelona last season, scoring eight times and registering one assist in 33 appearances for the Catalan giants. However, speculation around the future of the young Barcelona star has now ended after Fati penned a long-term deal with the club.

LATEST NEWS❗️@ANSUFATI joins the first team!

🆙 👏👏👏 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 23, 2020

ALSO READ: Erling Haaland Watched ALL His 44 Goals From Last Season To Analyse And Improve Gameplay

Ansu Fati's original deal with Barcelona was due to expire in two years' time but the club has now tied the Spaniard down to fresh terms and increased his original €231 million (£211m) release clause by another €170 million (£156m). Fati's release clause now stands at a whopping €400m (£367m) after signing fresh terms with the club and the player is set to stay put at the Camp Nou until 2024.

Ansu Fati records and Barcelona career

Having made his Barcelona first-team debut on August 25, 2019, Fati became only the second-youngest player to make an appearance for the club, aged 16 years and 298 days. Only six days later, Fati scored his first goal for Barcelona, becoming the club's youngest ever goalscorer. Fati also made history with Spain, becoming the nation's youngest ever goalscorer during Spain's 4-0 UEFA Nations League win over Ukraine earlier this month.

ALSO READ: Tottenham Transfer News: Spurs Unwilling To Match Inter’s €60m Asking Price For Skriniar

With Fati now set to stay put at the Camp Nou, it will give the youngster the opportunity to progress alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann in Barcelona's attack. It's quite apparent that Fati will be a part of Ronald Koeman's plans for the upcoming season as the Dutchman plans Barcelona's revival. So far, Arthur, Nelson Semedo, Carles Perez, Marc Cucurella, Ivan Rakitic, Luis Suarez and Arturo Vidal have all been shown the door at Barcelona this summer.

ALSO READ: PSG Star Di Maria Handed Four-Match Ban For Trying To Spit During The Marseille Brawl

Image Credits - Barcelona Twitter