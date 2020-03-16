Antalyaspor Vs Sivasspor Live Streaming Details, Team News, Super Lig Live

The Antalyaspor vs Sivasspor Turkish League match will be played on March 16, 2020 at the New Antalya Stadium. The Antalyaspor vs Sivasspor Turkish League match is scheduled to start at 10:20 PM IST. Here are the Antalyaspor vs Sivasspor live streaming details and updates.

Turkish League: Super Lig live

Super Lig Live: Antalyaspor vs Sivasspor live streaming and match schedule

⚡ Bugün #AkreplerinMaçıVar

🎯 FTA Antalyaspor x DG. Sivasspor

⚽ Süper Lig 26. Hafta

🗓 16 Mart Pazartesi

⏰ 20.00

🏟 Antalya Stadyumu

👤 Özgür Yankaya

📺 beIN Sports HD 1

🦂 #BizAntalyasporuz pic.twitter.com/hp3kfQKwYN — Fraport TAV Antalyaspor (@Antalyaspor) March 16, 2020

Antalyaspor vs Sivasspor live streaming and preview

Antalyaspor are 12th in the Turkish League standings and will be the underdogs against Sivasspor in front of the home crowd on Monday night. Sivasspor are fourth in the league rankings with 49 points from 25 games. They are pushing hard for a UEFA Champions League spot this season and will be eager to bag all three points at the New Antalya Stadium on Monday.

Turkish League: Super Lig live

Antalyaspor vs Sivasspor live streaming details

The Turkish Super Lig live have no official broadcast partners in India. Viewers wanting to watch the Antalyaspor vs Sivasspor live streaming must have a funded Bet365 account. Bet365 will be showing the Antalyaspor vs Sivasspor live streaming, legally and straight onto your computer or handheld device. The Antalyaspor vs Sivasspor live streaming is available everywhere to watch, besides Austria, Canada, Switzerland, Germany, United States Outlying Islands, United States & Virgin Islands, U.S. Viewers wanting to watch the Antalyaspor vs Sivasspor live streaming online in America or Canada can do so via FuboTV.

Antalyaspor vs Sivasspor: Visitors step up pre-match preparations

