Antoine Griezmann Reveals His Anguish On UCL Penalty Miss Against Real Madrid

Former Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has always been up against city rivals Real Madrid. The French International has had some good as well as some bad memories of playing against Real Madrid. Things haven’t changed for Griezmann after having secured a move to Barcelona in the previous summer.

Antoine Griezmann spoke about the penalty miss in Milan

While speaking to UEFA TV, Antoine Griezmann spoke about the final loss against Real Madrid in 2014. Griezmann had missed a penaly in the final held in Milan. Hence, Atletico could not lift the Champions League title that season. The player stated that he still remembered the penalty miss and it still hurt him a lot. According to him, it was that penalty miss that denied Atletico an opportunity to win the final. They were good throughout the game and if they had scored, then they would have lifted the silverware.

Antoine Griezmann still feels hurt over the loss against Real Madrid

Griezmann further accepted that the miss will always hurt him, even though he was now at another club. Atletico Madrid played two Champions League finals in 2014 and 2016, losing both the matches against Real Madrid. Griezmann was on the receiving end when Barcelona had visited Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano to play their LaLiga fixture. He has been frequently blamed for ditching Atletico and being greedy of winning titles at Barcelona. However, he clarified that he did not leave Atletico Madrid to win the Champions League or to win more titles. His main objective to move to Barcelona was to learn a new game, new philosophies and a new type of football with another team. He stated that Atletico could have won the league and the Champions League any year.

Barcelona will next play against Espanyol

His side are leading in LaLiga with 39 points. They have a two-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid. The recent El Clasico between the two rivals ended in a goalless draw. Barcelona will next play against Espanyol on Saturday, January 4, 2020 (January 5 according to IST).

