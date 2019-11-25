Antoine Griezmann Stuns Fans By Revealing Lack Of Confidence At FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona striker Antoine Griezmann has spoken to the media about his situation at Barcelona. Griezmann had secured a move to Barcelona in the previous summer, after a successful stint with Atletico Madrid. The France International answered a number of questions related to his time at Barcelona.

Antoine Griezmann hopes relationship with teammates improve with time

On his relationship with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann stated that he was pretty shy and sometimes has problems talking to others. That it is rare that he strikes up a conversation. Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and he have had meals together and their relationship can only improve over time. When asked about Messi, Griezmann stated that he is the type of player that people are not going to see for at least the next 40 years and it is a joy to watch him in action as well as to play alongside him.

Antonie Griezmann believes that he lacks confidence while playing

On his lack of confidence at FC Barcelona, Griezmann commented that he was in the process of learning and understanding how his teammates play as everything was new to him. He is still trying to read the quick passing ability of FC Barcelona players from the likes of Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele along with the midfielders. Griezmann stated that it was his intention to get to the grips with this as soon as possible so he could offer his all to the team, but at times it is tricky. At present, when he gets the ball, he has a certain lack of confidence on when to pass or when to shoot on goal. But the French forward believes that this will change with the passing of time.

When Griezmann was asked about his move from Atletico to Barcelona, he stated that he did not leave Atletico as a means of winning the Champions League or to win more titles. Instead, he moved to Barcelona to learn a new way and philosophy of playing the game and to improve and learn on a personal level. The desire to learn was the driving motivation for the move as he was sure with Atletico they could have won LaLiga or the Champions League at any point in time.

Antoine Griezmann is yet to establish himself at FC Barcelona. He has scored four goals with three assists in 12 LaLiga games so far, while he is yet to score in the Champions League this season. He would be looking to stand true to his hefty transfer fee. FC Barcelona face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League group stage clash in two days' time.