Antonio Conte Rages At Ever Banega After Sevilla Star 'tugged Hair Transplant'

Throughout his career, Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte has developed a reputation of being a livewire on the touchline. The emotive Italian is famous for his pitchside theatrics and is never one to shy away from a battle. Antonio Conte’s temper flared once again during the Europa League final, as the Nerazzurri boss was seen clashing with Sevilla veteran Ever Banega. The point of contention was seemingly Antonio Conte’s hair transplant, with the 51-year-old’s hairline once again making the headlines.

Banega's jibe at Antonio Conte hair transplant leads to a clash between the pair

Ever Banega apparently asked Conte if his wig was real 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/zgM024DZgk — H⚽ (@hasnaingulzar7) August 22, 2020

Antonio Conte was unable to prevent his side from losing the Europa League final as the Sevilla vs Inter Milan clash ended 3-2. However, the evening went from bad to worse for Antonio Conte, after footage from the Europa League final captured the boss getting into an altercation with Sevilla’s Ever Banega. During the Sevilla vs Inter Milan final, Ever Banega reportedly trolled Antonio Conte for his hairline as he taunted the Italian by asking him whether his wig is real. Sky Sport Italia claimed that the midfielder, who was playing his last game for Sevilla tugged at the coach’s hair during the Europa League final. According to media reports, the infuriated Antonio Conte challenged the Sevilla midfielder, asking Ever Banega to see him after the game.

The moment Banega tells Conte: “It’s your hair or a wig?”

Conte: “I wait for you outside” pic.twitter.com/YxcxvB1Zcc — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) August 22, 2020

While there are no visuals of Ever Banega tugging at Antonio Conte’s hair, footage from the Europa League finals shows the midfielder rubbing his hair with his eyes fixed towards Conte, as the angry manager replies back in return. The duo is then also seen marching towards each other before they are stopped by the players and officials. Antonio Conte’s antics during the Sevilla vs Inter Milan final earned him a yellow card. When asked about the same after the game, Antonio Conte refused to divulge more details, saying that as he is a footballer, what happens on the pitch stays on the pitch.

Antonio Conte hair transplant has made headlines before as well

This is not the first time Antonio Conte’s hair has managed to grab eyeballs. After suffering from severe hair loss, the Italian underwent three hair transplants before he made his foray into management. In the latest instance, the former midfielder even made a trip to Canada to remedy his baldness.

While Antonio Conte has undergone a successful hair transplant now, his hair managed to find mention even during his managerial career. During his time at Chelsea, Jose Mourinho had also poked fun at Conte’s hair. The then-Manchester United coach had mocked Antonio Conte’s hair, saying that he is not going to lose his hair responding to the Italian’s comments about Mourinho’s poor season at Chelsea.

Image Courtesy: AP, Instagram/ever19banega