Apart From Treble, Bayern Munich Sets Eyes On 5 Records At Champions League Final Vs PSG

After humiliating Barcelona in the quarter-final and cruising past Lyon in the semi-final, Bayern Munich heads towards the grand finale against debutants Paris-Saint German in Lisbon on Sunday. The German side, which has been on a winning spree, look forward to colour Lisbon red tonight by laying hands on the silverware, a feat they last achieved in 2001. Apart from eyeing the treble, Hans Dieter-Flick's side also has their eyes set on several European records.

Here's a look at the records Bayern would be eyeing to break:

1. Bayern Munich have scored 42 goals in 10 games in this season's Champions League, with only Barcelona in 1999-2000 scoring more in a single campaign (45), however, the Spanish side played 16 games that season.

2. Bayern have won their past 10 Champions League matches and are looking to become the first team in the history of the European Cup/Champions League to win 11 in a row – the previous two instances of a team winning 10 in a row were Bayern themselves (April-November 2013) and Madrid (April 2014-Feb 2015)

3. Bayern's Goal Scoring Machine - Robert Lewandowski has scored in nine consecutive Champions League matches, with only Ronaldo netting in more successive games in the history of the European Cup/Champions League (11 in a row between June 2017 and April 2018).

4. Bayern coach Hansi Flick is only the sixth person to play for and manage the same side in a European Cup/Champions League final, after Miguel Munoz (Madrid), Vicente del Bosque (Madrid), Carlo Ancelotti (Milan), Pep Guardiola (Barcelona) and Zinedine Zidane (Madrid).

5. Lewandowski has scored 15 Champions League goals this season, two behind the record set by Cristiano Ronaldo in 2013-14 (17). Lewandowski, along with Serge Gnabry, is looking to become the fifth player to score in the group stage, round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final and final in a season

PSG-Bayern clash in final

The UEFA Champions League, which seamed uncertain to happen at one point due to the Coronavirus outbreak, is set to end with the final clash between Bayern Munich and Paris-Saint German on Sunday, August 23. The PSG vs Bayern Munich clash at the Estadio da Luz is scheduled for kickoff at 9:00 pm CET (Monday, 12:30 am IST).

Thomas Tuchel's PSG are making their first-ever appearance in the Champions League final and their Qatari owners have publicly claimed that the European Cup is now the holy grail for them following years of underachievement in the competition. On the other hand, Hans Dieter-Flick's Bayern Munich have won 27 out of their last 28 games in all competitions, sealing the domestic double in the process as well. The Germans have amassed an incredible 42 goals with a perfect 10 wins from 10 games in the competition this season.

The competitors tonight have met each other eight times in European competitions with PSG leading. PSG have a better record with five wins over Bayern while the German giants have registered three wins over the French side.

