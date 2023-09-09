'Applauding You Today' Neymar's Feat Draws Regard From Brazilian Icon Pele's Foundation

The Brazil Football Team kicked off their FIFA World Cup 2023 Qualifiers on Saturday against Bolivia. The King of South America beat Bolivia 5-1. The team displayed sheer dominance, with many records being broken throughout the 90 minutes. Rodrygo and Neymar scored a brace, with Raphina on the scoresheet.

3 things you need to know

Neymar scored 2 goals and assisted on one

Neymar becomes Brazil’s all-time record goal scorer

Neymar has 79 goals for Brazil

Also Read: Liverpool submitted a 'club-record bid' for star Newcastle midfielder on deadline day

Neymar breaks Pele’s huge record during Brazil vs Bolivia

With two crucial goals in a 5-1 victory over Bolivia on Friday, Neymar eclipsed Pele as Brazil's all-time best goal scorer during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Prior to the game, Neymar, 31, was level with Pele with 77 goals, laying the stage for a historic moment. Brazil was awarded a penalty in the 17th minute of the game, giving Neymar an opportunity to break the tie. However, Bolivia's goalkeeper, Guillermo Viscarra, saved his penalty, keeping the game scoreless.

Nice Goal from Neymar, even Messi is learning from him.pic.twitter.com/sGWgvD7O13 — Give am 1 (@GiveAmOne) September 9, 2023

Neymar made history in the 61st minute as he capitalised on a loose ball inside the box, scoring his 78th goal in his 125th appearance for Brazil. He raised his hands and gazed to the skies in recognition of this significant feat. Despite a goal by Bolivia's Victor Abrego, who took advantage of a disorganised Brazil defence, Neymar continued to excel. In stoppage time, he added to his record score by connecting with a well-placed cross from Raphinha, ensuring not only the victory but also a remarkable night for the striker.

Also Read: Lamine Yamal scores a spectacular goal to become Spain's youngest goalscorer - WATCH

Neymar’s second goal of the night 🤩 pic.twitter.com/kdhS1rEXEI — Neymoleque | Fan 🇧🇷 (@Neymoleque) September 9, 2023

Pele, who passed away in December 2022 at the age of 82, scored 77 goals for Brazil in 92 appearances between 1957 and 1971, making Neymar's achievement all the more impressive.

Pele's foundation has praised Neymar's accomplishment

Pele’s foundation took a moment of praise for Neymar, who achieved this prodigious feat in the history of Brazilian football. The official X (formerly Twitter) account of Pele posted a humble message on behalf of the globally acclaimed footballer.

Para sempre, Meninos da Vila! Parabéns, @neymarjr, por superar o Rei em gols pela Seleção Brasileira em jogos oficiais da FIFA. Com certeza Pelé está te aplaudindo hoje!

.

Meninos da Vila, forever! Congratulations, Neymar Jr, for surpassing the King in goals for the Brazilian… pic.twitter.com/iqU3vQ2EGj — Pelé (@Pele) September 9, 2023

Neymar recently left Paris Saint-Germain to join Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal as the Brazilian was not happy with the French club. He is yet to make his debut for his new club, seems like he will be playing his first match in the Saudi Pro League for Al Hilal after the international break.