Spain faced Georgia in a European Qualifiers match on Friday, September 8, 2023. It was a comfortable win for the Nation League winners. They beat Georgia 7-1 and stand behind Scotland in Group A of the qualifying table. Spain has now won two of its last three matches in the Euro Qualifiers.

3 things you need to know

Alvaro Morata scored a hattrick in Spain vs Georgia

Spain was the European Champion in 2008 and 2012

David Villa is the highest-ever goalscorer for Spain in its history

Also Read: Ballon d'Or 2023: Full list of nominees for all awards; Messi nominated, Ronaldo not

Lamine Yamal becomes the youngest player and scorer for his country in Spain vs Georgia

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona made history by becoming Spain's youngest international player and goalscorer at the age of 16 years and 57 days during their Euro 2024 qualifier against Georgia. Yamal debuted in the 44th minute, replacing injured Marco Asensio from the bench. He broke the record established by Barcelona teammate Gavi, who debuted in 2021 at 17 years and 62 days. Gavi had broken Angel Zubieta's 85-year record (17 years and 284 days).

Yamal's historic moment continued as he scored Spain's seventh goal from inside the area, extending their advantage to 7-1. This outstanding performance demonstrates his potential as a rising star in Spanish football. Alvaro Morata scored a spectacular hattrick and secured his 33rd goal for Spain. Dani Almo and Nico William were on the scorersheet. Gerorgia scored two goals and one of them was an own goal by Solomon Kvirkveila to assist Spain to extend their lead. The only right from Gerogia was from Giorgi but that was not enough to catch the bulls.

Also Read: 'I'll be very honest...': Cristiano Ronaldo reveals if he will play in FIFA World Cup 2026

Luis de la Fuente made a huge statement on Yamal

De la Fuente appreciated the player and said that the player has more potential can do wonders in the football world for years to come. In the post match conference, he said:

Lamine appeared very good to me watching him on television, but working with him you realise even more his potential. He seems even better, Currently, he’s a very important player for us, he’s here on his own merit. I have total confidence in him. I think he’s a great player.

Luis de la Fuente named Yamal for the Euro 2024 Group A matches against Georgia and Cyprus. Despite his young age, he has become a key part of FC Barcelona's attacking line, he displayed a great performance in their last match against Villareal. Yamal, who was born in Spain but had a Moroccan father, intrigued Moroccan fans who thought he may join them. However, his selection to the Spanish national team solidified his commitment.